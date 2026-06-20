In a much-needed relief, nearly four million vehicle owners across Jharkhand can now get their pre-April 1, 2019 vehicles fitted with the High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) at their respective vehicle dealers, thanks to the Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (UMoRTH) notification on June 16 on this, people close to the development said on Saturday. Nearly 4m pre-2019 vehicles can now get HSRPs in Jharkhand

“The UMoRTH has issued a circular to all state governments and dealers across the country on June 16 that has now paved the way for fitting HSRP number plates for about four million vehicles (from two-wheelers to four-wheelers and more), manufactured, sold and registered prior to April 1, 2019. People can get such vehicles fitted with HSRPs at their respective auto dealers from June 22,” Govind P Mewar, Jharkhand chairperson of the Federation of Auto Dealers’ Association (FADA), told HT on Saturday.

“I am directed to refer to Rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules-1989(CMVR), read with S.O. 6052(E) dated 06.12,2018, which prescribes the form, manner and standards of HSRPs. In supression of the previous advisory dated 07.01.2026, the following may be considered: it is hereby clarified that in case the State Government or Union Territory Administration has approved license plate manufacturers or their dealers to issue HSRP for vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, the dealers of the vehicle manufacturers also have enablement under second proviso to Rule 50(1) to affix such plates, supplied by the vehicle manufacturers,” Brajesh Bhardwaj , under secretary in the UMoRTH, stated in the circular, copy of which is with HT.

“This high number of four million vehicles without HSRP in Jharkhand is because the process to affix HSRP plates on old vehicles has been stuck in long-drawn legal battles and administrative bottlenecks for over past two decades. Now vehicle owners will not have to fork out challan upto ₹5,000 as soon as they entered other states where HSRP rule has been implemented completely,” said Mewar.

The FADA chairperson said this would also enhance government control over the 6.55 million Jharkhand registered vehicles plying on the roads.

“Every detail, including tax dyes, insurance and other such relevant data will be available to the state governments by just scanning the HSRP number plates. It will add more revenue to the state exchequer and control. Besides, a HSRP for a two-wheeler costs about ₹434 and 50-60,000 vehicles are registered every month in Jharkhand. The state government will earn substantial revenue in the form of 18% GST also,” added Mewar.

As per VAHAN portal data, Jharkhand has total 88,78,717 registered vehicles out of which 6.55 million are playing on the roads. It had 27,13,363 vehicles registered till March 31, 2019 out of which only 7,301 had installed HSRPs and 27,06,062 not installed HSRPs as of now, which is 0.27%.

A total of 38,37,157 number of vehicles have been registered after April 1, 2018 and till date in the state. Out of this, 36,87,843 vehicles have installed HSRPs while 1,49,314 are without HSRPs till June 14, 2026.