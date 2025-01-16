Need to accelerate pace for finishing infra projects in Gurugram: Rao Narbir Singh

Gurugram: Haryana Industry and Commerce Minister, Rao Narbir Singh, has mandated an accelerated pace for completing infrastructure projects under the Comprehensive Mobility Management Plan-2020. The directive, aimed at improving traffic control and metro connectivity in Gurugram, comes with a clear deadline: the works must be finished before the onset of the monsoon season. The Minister’s announcement underscores the urgency to enhance urban development and ensure smooth traffic flow in the city. Haryana Cabinet Minister Rao Narbir Singh with officials. (HT PHOTO)

During a review meeting held in Chandigarh with senior officials from the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL), Haryana Urban Development Authority, and the Gurugram Municipal Corporation, Singh emphasised the critical nature of timely completion. “My goal is to make Gurugram a city with clean and smooth traffic flow,” the Minister stated, highlighting the significance of the Comprehensive Mobility Management Plan in fulfilling this vision. He noted that Gurugram is one of India’s premier industrial hubs, and thus, bolstering its public transport systems—including the Rapid Metro, Inter Ring Road, RRTS, and Metro Rail—is essential. The completion of projects under this plan is seen as vital for maintaining the city’s status and supporting its economic activities.

Among the infrastructure works to be expedited are the construction of U-turns at grade separators for Road Over Bridges (ROBs), Road Under Bridges (RUBs), and metro corridors. Singh stressed the importance of ensuring robust rainwater drainage arrangements in these constructions to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon. “With six months remaining before the monsoon, officers should prioritize finishing these tasks to avoid any disruptions caused by heavy rain,” he added.

The review meeting provided further details on an ambitious metro connectivity project. The project plans to extend metro services from Millennium City Center to Railway Station-Sector-22-Cyber City, spanning a total of 28.5 km. It will feature 27 stations along with a new metro depot. The estimated cost for this expansion, including land acquisition, stands at ₹5,452.72 crore. This expansion is part of the broader effort to improve transit options and reduce traffic congestion in Gurugram.

The Comprehensive Mobility Management Plan-2020 outlines several infrastructure improvements designed to transform the city’s transport landscape. The plan includes the development and enhancement of 35 grade separators, the construction of 3 ROB-RUBs, and the improvement of 200 intersection junctions, all aimed at modernizing Gurugram’s transportation framework. These projects collectively are intended to make the city more resilient and efficient ahead of the monsoon season. The minister’s directive underscores the urgency and importance of completing these tasks promptly, setting the stage for a more connected, safer, and environmentally sustainable city.