Three years of NEP-2020: Uneducated, dropouts becoming skilled at KV skill hubs

Under the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, even the uneducated are also getting a chance to acquire new skills at the skill hubs opened in 226 Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) across the country, KV officials said. Officials informing initiatives taken in KVs under NEP-2020 at KV IFFCO-Phulpur in Prayagraj on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

On the completion of three years of implementation of NEP-2020, the implementation report of NEP was presented at Kendriya Vidyalaya, IFFCO, Phulpur, on Wednesday. Principal Arun Kumar Singh said that under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana skill hubs have been opened in one school each in Gonda, Ballia, Azamgarh, Sultanpur, Deoria, Sonbhadra, Varanasi, Mau, Siddharthnagar and Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Nagar under Kendriya Vidyalaya’s Varanasi region.

At these hubs, various training are being imparted free of cost to teenagers and youngsters aged between 15 and 29 years who left school mid-way and dropped out.

Batches of 15 to 40 such individuals are being trained by experts, he added.

Besides, four schools of Prayagraj, including Kendriya Vidyalaya-Manauri and 735 schools across the country, have been selected under the PM Schools for Rising India or PM SHRI scheme where vocational skills of children are being focussed upon.

Earlier, children above the age of five years were admitted in Class 1 but from this year, as per the new rules under NEP, children above the age of 6 years are being given admission. Bal Vatikas are also running in 500 schools. Special educators have been appointed to integrate children with special needs into the mainstream, he said.

The KVs have been provided with state-of-the-art facilities such as smart classrooms, laboratories and libraries, e-learning materials and tablets, multimedia projectors, internet connectivity, Wi-Fi and Atal Tinkering Lab as part of the upgrade under NEP-2020.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) regional officer Lalit Kumar Kapil said that the objective of NEP is to ensure overall development of students. Continuous efforts are being made in this direction at the level of CBSE, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Parent participation has also been increased in this direction, he added.

The guests were welcomed by Shalini Dixit, principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Air Force Station (AFS)-Manauri and the vote of thanks was delivered by Shamsood Huda, principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya-Naini.

