In Lucknow & Gorakhpur, kiosks set up to help passengers book taxi from railway platforms

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 26, 2023 06:31 PM IST

North Eastern Railways will set up kiosks at select railway platforms where passengers can book a ride for a reasonable non-negotiable price.

LUCKNOW Passengers arriving at North Eastern Railways (NER)-operated stations of Lucknow and Gorakhpur junctions will now be provided with the facility to book a taxi (or auto) at the platform itself. To this end, NER will set up kiosks at select railway platforms where passengers can book a ride for a reasonable non-negotiable price.

At Gorakhpur Junction station, there will be a facility of ‘Taxi and Auto Stand Parking’. (Sourced)
“Under this facility, facilitation centres/kiosks will be available on platform no. 02 and 03 at Gorakhpur Jn station and platform no. 06 at Lucknow Jn station to assist passengers in “auto and taxi booking”. At these kiosks, ‘facilitators’ of the agency will be available 24 hours a day. They will provide assistance to railway passengers in booking autos and taxis,” said Mahesh Gupta, public relations officer, NER, Lucknow.

“A token will be issued to railway passengers by the ‘facilitator’ at the kiosk on the basis of the vehicles available in the taxi and auto stand parking. A list of the rental fare for every area will be displayed on the kiosk. This will help passengers see the charges prior to the booking. A helpline number will also be displayed on this kiosk ,” he added.

“An agency has been nominated to start the facility of “stand parking”, and this facility will be available for the passengers very soon,” added the PRO. According to Railways, the move was taken, as earlier, passengers had to struggle to book a taxi outside the stations. This facility will bring transparency. Also, this will save passengers and drivers from the hassle of negotiating for the price.

At Gorakhpur Junction station, there will be a facility of “Taxi and Auto Stand Parking”. Similarly, there will be “Taxi Parking” at Lucknow Junction station.

