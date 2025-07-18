New Amrit Bharat Express to connect Patna and Delhi via Prayagraj

: Indian Railways has announced a new Amrit Bharat Express train to run between Rajendra Nagar Terminal (Patna) and New Delhi. This train will go through Subedarganj station in Prayagraj, according to officials from the North Central Railway (NCR). The train will have 11 general class coaches, 8 sleeper coaches, and a pantry car. Officials said it will also offer modern facilities for travellers (HT File Photo)

The first journey of this train (Train No. 03261) will take place on July 18. It will leave Rajendra Nagar Terminal at 6.15 pm, reach Subedarganj at 8.50 pm, and arrive in New Delhi at 1.45 am.

This new train is part of the Amrit Bharat Express series, which is aimed at providing better and more comfortable travel for passengers. The train will have 11 general class coaches, 8 sleeper coaches, and a pantry car. Officials said it will also offer modern facilities for travellers.

Regular daily service for Train No. 22361 will begin from July 31, starting at Rajendra Nagar Terminal. In the opposite direction, Train No. 22362 will begin its daily service from New Delhi on August 1, officials added. The launch of this train is expected to improve travel options for people between Patna and Delhi, especially for those passing through Prayagraj.

