New buildings near Metro stations, multilevel lots will have reduced parking space

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday approved dynamic parking norms for the national capital in a bid to address the issue of traffic congestion by limiting parking space, and encouraging people to use public transport.

Under the new norms, all new buildings (except residential), coming up near Metro stations and multilevel car parking lots will have 10%-30% less parking space than what is allowed under the current policy.

The new regulations were placed in the public domain for scrutiny and feedback in March. They will now be sent to the Union housing and urban affairs ministry for notification, said a senior DDA official.

The Supreme Court termed parking one of the “most serious problems” while hearing a pollution-related matter in September 2019. Several public spaces, including parks and footpaths, have been turned into parking lots in the city, and they have been termed as one of the major causes of congestion.

“Currently, parking norms are based on the designated use of the premises. It has been observed that the surplus parking from buildings spills over to roads and results in congestion in public spaces. The new parking norms have been worked out based on the availability of the Metro network, other modes of public transport (including cab aggregators) and multi-level car parking facilities,” the official cited above said, requesting anonymity.

According to the new rules, for any non-residential property located within 500 metres of a Metro station, there will be a 30% deduction in the permissible parking space. For properties located more than 500 metres but less than 800 metres from a Metro station, there will be a 15% reduction. For buildings coming up within one kilometre radius of a multilevel parking lot, 10% of the permissible parking space will be deducted.

The new deductions will also apply to new government hospitals, commercial centres, and markets such as Connaught Place that are well-connected to the Metro network.

The rules for plotted residential areas remain unchanged, but those for group housing societies have been altered. A second DDA official said the new policy will be applicable on ongoing projects, especially those in various stages of approval.However, deductions for Metro and multilevel parking lots will not apply to residential buildings or areas.

“For residential areas, DDA has proposed to take the number of dwelling units as the baseline instead of the current built-up area,” the second DDA official said.

Currently, is the scale used to calculate parking space for group housing is two equivalent car spaces (ECS) per 100 square-m of built-up area. It will now be changed to one ECS per dwelling unit for societies where each house/flat has an area of less between 40sqm and 100sqm. “But in case of government housing, the norms of General Pool Residential Accommodation colonies will be adopted as approved by the Union government,” the second DDA official said.

One of the most prominent changes in the new regulations is the doubling of allotted parking space for banquet halls. DDA officials said that this has been done as per an order by the National Green Tribunal. In a July 2020 order, NGT directed all the states and union territories to enforce guidelines on the regulation of banquets and marriage halls and ensure adequate parking facility, and disposal of solid and liquid waste.

Transport expert Amit Bhatt, director transport at World Resources Institute (WRI) India, described the new regulations as a “good move”, adding that it is the way forward for the planned development of the city.

“It is a good move that they have reduced parking in areas where Metro or multi-level parking lots are located nearby. This will encourage people to use public transport. A lot of cities world over are moving towards a parking maximum -- this means that they are capping the maximum parking space. This should be done in Delhi too.”