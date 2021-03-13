New Kendriya Vidyalaya at IIT Ropar to start operations on March 15

Kendriya Vidyalaya at IIT Ropar will start its operations from March 15 with Anil Kumar joining as the principal. The staff will be appointed through Regional Office, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, and will join by April.

The school, set up on three acres, is in project mode, wherein the whole expenditure from construction to providing infrastructure and also salaries to the KV staff will be borne by IIT Ropar. There are 40 seats in Class 1, which have been allotted through online mode in March. Admissions for Classes 2 to 5, also with 40 seats each, will be done through offline mode in April. For now, each class will have one section.

“The KV at IIT Ropar will be a boon for local residents, as it will be a unique combination of higher and school education. The establishment of a Kendriya Vidyalaya on the campus will give students a dream to aspire for a career in science and technology,” said Ravinder Kumar, officiating registrar, IIT Ropar.