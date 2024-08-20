New rules for gaming zones, amusement parks notified months after Rajkot fire

The Gujarat government has notified new rules for gaming zones and amusement parks making no objection certificates (NOC) from the fire department mandatory, months after the blaze at Rajkot’s TRP Game Zone left 27 people dead on May 25. The blaze at Rajkot’s TRP Game Zone left 27 people dead on May 25. (Reuters)

The Gujarat Amusement Rides and Gaming Zone Activities (Safety) Rules were published in the official gazette last week. They lay down safety standards for gaming zones and amusement rides particularly those with a footfall exceeding 200 visitors. The rules include procedures for the installation, operation, and maintenance of amusement rides, defined as mechanical devices.

An official called the mandatory requirement for gaming zones expecting over 200 visitors to get NOCs before beginning operations an important component of the new regulations. The absence of NOC and insufficient safety requirements such as the lack of adequate escape routes was one of the findings of the probe into the Rajkot fire.

Organisers are now mandated to obtain licenses before any amusement ride or gaming activity is installed, especially for operation for over three months. This process would involve applications, obtaining NOCs from safety and structural authorities and Ride Safety and Inspection Committee reviews.

The committees would comprise technical experts from the state government and be responsible for inspecting and certifying rides, conducting regular safety checks, and investigating accidents to recommend necessary improvements.

Such committees will operate at both city and district levels. Police commissioners and district magistrates would oversee them. The committees will ensure compliance with the safety standards and ensure deficiencies are promptly addressed.

The rules define the responsibilities of amusement ride operators, including the maintenance and repair, adherence to safety guidelines, and the timely renewal of licenses. Operators must maintain records of all inspections, maintenance activities, and incidents readily available for review.

The rules provide for penalties, including the suspension or revocation of licenses, fines, and possible criminal prosecution in the event of negligence leading to injury or death.

The Gujarat high court took suo motu cognizance of the Rajkot fire and prompted the government to expedite the regulations. During a hearing this month, advocate general, Kamal Trivedi, informed the court that the rules would be notified within a fortnight. The court acknowledged the government’s efforts but underscored the importance of timely implementation to prevent further tragedies.

The Rajkot fire exposed lapses in safety standards at gaming and amusement facilities. Welding work is believed to have led to the fire, which quickly spread due to the storage of petrol and diesel on the premises.