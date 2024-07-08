New wards: PNN chalks out workplan for collection of house tax

With 20 more wards added to the jurisdiction of Prayagraj Nagar Nigam (PNN), the officials of the municipal corporation have made a work plan to identify residential and commercial buildings in the new localities for collection of tax. A nodal team has been constituted for speeding up collection of house tax, including from areas added recently in Nagar Nigam. Moreover, the team will also approach people and make them aware of the tax system. (Sourced pic for representation)

PNN officials said under the workplan for collection of house tax, big and commercial establishments have been included on priority basis. The system of collection of tax will be implemented in the new areas that have been recently added under the jurisdiction of Nagar Nigam for which a nodal team has been formed. The team will approach building owners for collection of house tax and encourage them for timely payment.

The working of the team will be monitored on a regular basis and reports will be sought from concerned officials every day.

The team will also sort out issues of house owners regarding payment of tax or wrong billing etc. NN officials said the objective of the workplan is to achieve the target of including all buildings under house tax.

After the inclusion of 20 new wards, the number of wards under Nagar Nigam has now increased to 100. Nagar Nigam is now working to increase the urban facilities here. These wards were till now under gram sabha.

For disposal of complaints of house owners of all wards, camps will be organised at zonal offices on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The progress report of the camps and collection reports will be forwarded to senior NN officials. The team will also raise awareness among house owners regarding payment of house tax through digital system. Moreover, the information regarding house tax and alerts will be sent through SMS to the registered mobile numbers of the house owners.

Chief tax officer at Nagar Nigam PK Dwivedi said the nodal team has been issued instructions to work as per objectives of the workplan. Any issues regarding the house tax could be sorted out at the camps at zone offices, he added.