NGO holds road safety programme

A road safety programme was organised by NGO ‘Safe Drive Stay Alive’ at Bhai Bala Chowk here on December 31.

Assistant commissioner of police, traffic, Charanjiv Lamba informed about the preventive measures undertaken by Traffic Police Ludhiana Commissionerate on the New Year’s Eve.

He urged people to not drink and drive and refrain from hooliganism on the roads. President Naval Kishore Kaura and senior adviser NGO Balwinder Kumar Kaura welcomed the ACP and thanked him for sensitising the public at large.

Finance secretary of NGO Mini Kalia and project director Subash Babbar also shared their views on the traffic scenario of Ludhiana.