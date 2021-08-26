NGO, Kirloskar Vasundhara launch project with schools to revive Ram nadi

PUNE World Water Week, observed from August 23 to 27 is an annual event that focuses on global water issues. Organised by the Stockholm International Water Institute since 1991, the theme this year is “Building Resilience Faster”.

On the occasion, the Ram Nadi Rejuvenation mission and the Kirloskar Vasundhara foundation inaugurated a new project involving school students to help restore the Ram nadi (river).

“We have selected 25 schools which are along the 19km stretch of the Ram nadi. Teachers will be trained to introduce the Ram nadi to their students. Most of the schools are corporation schools and there are some public schools,” said Virendra Chitrav, co-ordinator, Kirloskar Vasundhara.

“The teachers will be trained by to look at the history of rivers and how human culture has grown and flourished along rivers. Evidence that many human cultures have been lost due to the disappearance of rivers can be seen in the history of human beings,” Chitrave said, adding that the plan is to revive the Ram nadim, which is in a very bad condition.

Managing director of Kirloskar Pneumatics, Dr Suresh Mijar said, “We have to give to society the values that Shantanurao Kirloskar inculcated many decades ago. Thus, we have joined this NGO and participated in the river revival work. The teacher is considered to be a sensitive and responsible factor. The stories told through them are instilled in the minds of children at a receptive age in an effective manner. Therefore, the role of teachers will be important in the rehabilitation of rivers.”

This school campaign was launched on Wednesday in the presence of Chandrakant Patil, along with managing director of Kirloskar Pneumatics, Dr Suresh Mijar, Pune Municipal Corporation education board president Manjushree Khardekar, Anil Gaikwad from Vasundhara Abhiyaan, corporator Swapnali Saikar, and corporator Jyoti Kalamkar in Baner.

Saving the Ram nadi

The Ram nadi flows through Khatpewadi, Bhugaon, Bhukum, Bavdhan, Pashan, Baner and Aundh and has been in a troubled state for decades. Years of uncontrolled dumping of garbage and untreated waste have nearly destroyed the ecological diversity of the river.

In 2015, the National Green Tribunal, while responding to complaints of encroachment and dumping of garbage, had called for a stop to all construction along the river’s banks.