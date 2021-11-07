NGT summons VC of Bihar’s LNMU over construction near natural pond

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on October 29 stayed the construction work around a natural pond at Darbhanga’s Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) and summoned the varsity’s vice chancellor following a complaint that the construction was adversely impacting the aquatic eco-system of the pond and the recharge of underground water.

The registrar of NGT, eastern zone bench, has also ordered maintenance of status quo with regard to any construction in respect of the pond in question and served a notice to LNMU VC and the central ground water board, Patna, following a plea by Talab Bachao Abhiyan (TBA). The VC has been asked to appear in person or through a pleader in the case, which will be heard next on December 12.

The NGT bench headed by judicial member B Amit Sthalekar and executive member Saibal Dasgupta noted that university authorities had laid bricks and concrete about 15 ft wide at the alluvium and about 5 feet wide at the bed of the pond, adversely affecting the aquatic eco-system of the pond and the process of recharge of underground water.

“The construction work was carried out in the garb of beautification of pond”, the petitioner had alleged.

Talab Bachao Abhiyan (TBA) had said in its petition that the natural pond contained wide variety of local fishes and other aquatic fauna and was once also connected with ten other ponds, but its connecting channel was blocked due to the construction of a girls hostel over two decades ago.

Citing photographic evidence of the recent construction, the green panel noted that a wide stretch of area around the pond had been covered by the bricks. The petitioner pointed out that laying of brick was not permissible in the area around the pond and the administration could have at least planted natural grass in a scientific and eco-friendly manner if it wanted to protect the boundary of the water body.

The bench then issued notices to respondents including t he LNMU VC asking them to file their counter affidavits within four weeks.

Convenor of TBA, Narayanji Choudhary told HT that another plea has been filed before the green panel for stopping the construction work around the pond and for its restoration.