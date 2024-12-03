NHAI installs 175 cameras on Delhi-Ggm, Dwarka e-ways; to be functional in 2 months

Gurugram: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday said that the project to monitor the Dwarka expressway as well as the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway through CCTV cameras will be completed and made operational in the next two months. A total of 175 high-resolution cameras that include speed cameras, automatic number plate reading cameras and overview cameras have already been installed on both expressways, NHAI officials said. CCTV cameras installed on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway near the Signature Tower flyover on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

The work on the command-and-control centre being built near the Delhi-Gurgaon border along the Dwarka expressway will be completed over the next two months and the system will become operational, an NHAI official said.

“The work of installing cameras on the Dwarka expressway and the Delhi Gurgaon expressway is almost complete. The control centre for the expressway will be completed in the next two months. Once this facility is built, the CCTV project for surveillance will become operational,” said a senior NHAI official, who didn’t wish to be identified.

Anshuman Singh, managing director, Superwave Communication, which is implementing the project said that they have installed 175 cameras of different types, which are part of the advanced traffic management system (ATMS), which is being deployed as part of the project. “The cameras will help in tracking traffic violations such as speeding vehicles, those crossing lanes in violation of rules, wrong parking and in case an accident happens, the system will alert the first responders,” he said.

According to NHAI officials, the main features of the advanced traffic management system (ATMS) to be deployed by the highway authority include a video surveillance system, traffic monitoring camera system, video incident detection system and enforcement system, speed display system, a common control room and other related facilities.

The system shall also provide information on road conditions, traffic and the environment to users, and send alerts regarding violations and incidents such as accidents to the enforcement agencies and rescue teams on 24-hour basis, said the official.

The control centre for the expressway traffic management system is coming up at the Delhi-Gurgaon border near Bajghera. The ATMS project when it is completed will cover a 29-kilometre stretch of the Dwarka expressway and a 28-kilometre stretch of the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway.

An official of the highway contractor, meanwhile, said that the majority of the cameras on the Dwarka expressway have been installed, while cameras on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway are also being installed. “Once operational the control room will help in monitoring the entire high-speed corridor. Traffic violations will also be checked as the entire system will be automated,” he said.