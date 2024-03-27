NHAI revises toll for Delhi-Ggm expressway, Sohna elevated road

Gurugram: Commuters on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway as well as the Sohna elevated road will now have to shell out higher toll from April 1 as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has revised the rates for all categories of vehicles. According to the revision, vehicles passing through these expressways will have to pay higher toll ranging between four percent to five percent depending on the type of vehicle. For commuters using monthly passes, the monthly rate for a pass for a personal car has been revised from ₹ 920 to ₹ 930 while the pass for a commercial car, jeep will now be ₹ 1,225 while earlier it was ₹ 1,215. (ANI PHOTO)

According to the new rates, at the Kherki Daula toll plaza the fees for private cars will be ₹85 per trip, which is an increase of ₹5 per trip. The fees for light commercial vehicles and mini-buses have been kept the same at ₹120 per trip. A bus, a truck and multiple axle vehicles are required to pay ₹250 for each trip while earlier it was ₹245 per trip for these vehicles.

NHAI officials, aware of the matter, said that revision of toll is an annual exercise, and the rates are connected with the changes in the wholesale price index.

According to the revised rates on the Sohna toll plaza, commuters using the Sohna elevated road will continue to shell out ₹125 at the Ghamroj toll plaza for a single trip and this rate has not been revised. A light commercial vehicle which was paying ₹200 per trip at present will have to pay ₹205 per trip. A bus or truck with two axles will have to pay ₹430 per trip while earlier they were paying ₹420 per trip. Trucks with three axles will have to pay ₹465 per trip while earlier they were paying ₹455.

A monthly pass for commuters will now cost ₹340 while earlier it was ₹330, the authority said.

The new toll for commuters using the Delhi-Mumbai expressway has still not been notified, said a senior official of the project implementation unit, Sohna, which oversees the Delhi-Mumbai expressway from Gurugram to Dausa. “The toll on this expressway has not been revised yet,” he said.

A senior NHAI official said that the revision in toll is an annual exercise and it is linked to changes in the wholesale price index. “The new rates will be effective from April 1,” he said.