NHAI to install 125 cameras on Dwarka e-way, Delhi-Ggm road in closed loop

Gurugram: To prevent traffic violations on the newly-opened Dwarka expressway, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has allotted a tender for installation of 125 cameras for surveillance and traffic management on both the Dwarka expressway and the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway in a closed loop. The highways authority said that these cameras will be part of the advanced traffic management system (ATMS), which will be put in place by the Indian Highway Management Company Ltd, a sister concern of the NHAI. The Gurugram section of the Dwarka expressway was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 11, and the road was also connected with Delhi, allowing commuters high speed access to both the cities. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo.)

The control room for this traffic management system will be set up at the toll plaza near Bajghera on the Dwarka expressway, said NHAI officials. It will take around four to five months for this entire system to be set up, they added.

“The tender for setting up the advanced traffic management system (ATMS) has been allotted and the work on it has also started. It will comprise of 125 cameras which will be installed in a closed loop on the Dwarka expressway and the Delhi-Gurugram expressway. These cameras will have surveillance, traffic monitoring and other facilities and will be connected through a fibre cable. The feed from the control room will be given to both the Gurugram police and Delhi police,” said a senior NHAI official.

The ATMS will cover 29 kilometres of the Dwarka expressway and 28 kilometres of the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway.

The NHAI official said that cameras will be installed on both the expressways within the next four to five months. “We have already deployed some cameras on the Dwarka expressway but we need to scale up fast as numbers are not adequate. We have also deployed marshalls to guide the traffic,” he said.

The main features of the advanced traffic management system (ATMS) to be deployed by the highway authority include a video surveillance system, traffic monitoring camera system, video incident detection system and enforcement system, speed display system, a common control room and other related facilities, said the NHAI official.

“The ATMS will have field equipment and sensors that will collect the information on road conditions, traffic conditions, violations, incidents, and shall send it to the control room or traffic management centre (TMC) for processing,” said the NHAI official.

The system shall provide necessary information on roads, traffic, incidents, and environment to road users, and send alerts regarding violations and incidents such as accidents to enforcement agencies and rescue teams on a 24-hour basis, said the official.

The Gurugram section of the Dwarka expressway was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 11, and the road was also connected with Delhi, allowing commuters high speed access to both the cities. However, due to lack of monitoring and enforcement initially, several vehicle owners were found to be driving in the wrong direction and speeding in violation of rules. To curb these violations, the Gurugram police has deployed around 25 traffic police personnel on the expressway and in the last one week issued challans to nearly 410 vehicles for wrong side driving and speeding.

Virender Vij, deputy commissioner, Gurugram traffic police on Wednesday said that they had written a letter to NHAI, calling for installation of cameras on the expressway to monitor the traffic and prevent violations. “The movement of vehicles on the wrong side and speeding can lead to serious accidents. Directions have been issued that immediate challans should be issued to such violators,” he said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

