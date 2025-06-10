NHAI to move Kherki Daula toll plaza close to KPM Expressway

Gurugram: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday confirmed that the Kherki Daula toll plaza will be shifted to Pachgaon within the next six months. NHAI officials said that after getting approval from the Union transport and highway ministry, a joint team of NHAI and the Indian Highways Management Corporation Ltd (IHMCL) visited the site and decided that a 12-lane toll plaza would be built there. The Kherki Daula toll plaza on National Highway 48 will be shifted to about 1km ahead of the intersection of the KMP expressway and the Delhi-Jaipur highway. (PARVEEN KUMAR)

The toll fee, they said, would be collected through a global satellite navigation system.

According to NHAI officials, the toll plaza will come up in the revenue estate of Kukdola village and it would be located nearly 13 km away from Kherki Daula and about 1 km ahead of the intersection of the KMP expressway and the Delhi-Jaipur highway on the Gurugram side.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Monday said that it has initiated the process to handover physical possession of 28 acres of land to the highway authority for the new toll plaza.

A senior NHAI official, requesting anonymity, said that a joint team led by AR Chitranshi, CEO, Indian Highways Management Company Ltd (IHMCL) and Yogesh Tilak, project director, NHAI had visited the site on Monday afternoon, and decided that both sides of the toll plaza will have six lanes each.

“The number of toll lanes will be less as the toll collection will be satellite-based. We will start designing the toll plaza soon and the highway authority is working to ensure that this shifting takes place in the next six months,” he said.

According to a feasibility survey conducted by the NHAI, the authority is likely to witness an increase in the revenue collection at the proposed Pachgaon toll plaza and revenue is likely to go up from the current ₹49 lakh collected daily at the Kheri Daula plaza to around ₹53 lakh daily at the proposed toll plaza.

Currently, around 44,000 vehicles pay toll tax at the Kherki Daula toll plaza, which contributes ₹49 lakh daily revenue to the NHAI. The highway authority estimates that around 40,000 vehicles will pay the toll tax at the proposed Pachgaon toll plaza but a steep increase in the light commercial vehicles (LCV) segment will boost the NHAI revenue, collected there, officials said.

To be sure, the shifting of the Kherki Daula toll plaza was announced by Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari in 2016. Initially, the plan was to shift the toll plaza to Sehrawan near Manesar, but opposition by environmentalists led to the proposal being dropped. Later, the state government identified over 30 acres of land at Pachgaon and after a long legal battle managed to acquire it. The GMDA took possession of this land in 2023, and thereafter asked the highway authority to take possession of the land, which too got delayed due to lack of approval from the Union transport ministry.

The GMDA, on Monday, said that it has initiated the process to hand over 28 acres of land to NHAI so that construction of the toll plaza at Pachgaon can begin. “We have directed the estate officer of the authority to coordinate with NHAI to handover the land for the toll plaza,” a senior GMDA official, aware of the matter, said.