NIA team recovers RC, electronic device from accused’s house in Ludhiana court blast case
Ludhiana
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the Ludhiana court complex blast has recovered an electronic device, some documents and registration certificate of a vehicle from the house of dismissed Punjab Police constable Gagandeep Singh, the main accused in the case.
Gagandeep died while allegedly planting the bomb in the court complex on December 23, 2021.
Before returning, the NIA team also collected information regarding Gagandeep’s postings at various police stations.
People familiar with the development said the probe team has conducted the search following a tip-off. Gagandeep’s house at Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Khanna was lying locked as the family had shifted to a new location.
500 women drivers to hit Delhi’s streets in e-autos
Delhi's public transport sector is undergoing a metamorphosis of sorts — one that aims to make it more gender equal and environmental friendly. After nearly two decades of having just a lone woman auto-rickshaw driver, Delhi on Thursday got 500 more women drivers, and also the highest number of electric autos in any state in India, with the government issuing permits to 3,500 e-auto owners, 500 of whom are women.
Court orders probe against Eshwarappa over ‘provocative comments’
A special court for people's representatives has passed an order to hold a probe against rural development and panchayati raj minister KS Eshwarappa over alleged provocative statements made by Eshwarappa following murder of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha Jingade. The court has asked police personnel of Doddapete station in Shivamogga district to hold the probe and file a report to it.
20 Congress legislators seek meeting with Sonia, leaders deny rift in ranks
Sparking speculation about turbulence within the state unit, around 20 Congress legislators have sought an audience with party president Sonia Gandhi. They are expected to voice their disgruntlement at party ministers and office-bearers in the state. Congress leaders in Maharashtra are upset at ally Nationalist Congress Party stealing a march over them and gradually trying to eat into its political and social base. A senior legislator from Bhor-Velha in Pune district, Sangram Thopte, however, denied that there was any disgruntlement in the party.
HC nod to Punjab pvt schools for submission of ‘continuation fee’
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday allowed 100-odd private schools in Punjab to deposit continuation fee for the year 2021-2022. The order was passed by the bench of Justice TS Dhindsa on the plea of Punjab private school organisation, a Patiala-based body with 102 members across the state, which had challenged the Punjab School Education Board instructions on the issue in July 2020.
Khattar yields to Dushyant’s demand to restore 3% sports quota jobs in Haryana
Yielding to Khattar's alliance partner, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said the state government has decided to restore the 3% quota for sportspersons in Group C government jobs in Haryana. Khattar said there is already 10% reservation for sportspersons in Group D jobs. Hindustan Times was the first to report last Wednesday on how Khattar and Khattar's deputy Dushyant Chautala of the Jannayak Janta Party were at odds on the issue of 3% sports quota.
