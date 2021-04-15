Nihangs assault shopkeeper in Bathinda; four booked

Bathinda A Talwandi Sabo shopkeeper was injured, allegedly by Nihangs, after he objected to their shoplifting attempt on Thursday. Victim Atinderpal Singh claimed that a group of Nihangs visited his shop and when he objected to their stealing a few objects, he was attacked with swords.

He alleged that the assailants even tried to loot cash kept in a safe at the shop.

“When we objected to their behaviour, they started an altercation with my family members at the shop. They attacked my father. As I jumped to his rescue, the Nihangs attacked me at least thrice with swords,” he told reporters. He has suffered a deep wound on his left arm and is being treated at Bathinda civil hospital

Dr Puneet Kaur at the emergency ward at the civil hospital said Atinderpal got first-aid at Talwandi hospital and he is under the observation of an orthopaedician.

Talwandi DSP Manoj Gorsi said four assailants have been booked after the incident. “Preliminary investigation shows that a child in the company of Nihangs stole an article from the shop. An altercation over this turned violent and the victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment. An FIR will be lodged after getting detailed medical report of the victim,” the DSP added.