Nirmal Akhada: A spiritual confluence of vedas, vedangas and Guru Granth Sahib

ByHT Correspondent, Mahakumbh Nagar
Feb 02, 2025 10:22 PM IST

One of the key attractions is Shri Panchayati Akhada Nirmal, which represents a unique confluence of Vedic wisdom and Guru Vani

The Akhada sector of the sprawling tent city on the banks of Sangam at Mahakumbh-2025 continues to be a vibrant hub of devotion, tradition and spiritual learning.

‘Chavni Pravesh’ procession of Nirmal Akhada while arriving in the mela area for Mahakumbh-2025 (HT)
‘Chavni Pravesh’ procession of Nirmal Akhada while arriving in the mela area for Mahakumbh-2025 (HT)

One of the key attractions is Shri Panchayati Akhada Nirmal, which represents a unique confluence of Vedic wisdom and Guru Vani. Rooted in the Nirmal Panth, this Akhada has long been dedicated to the study and teachings of scriptures, Vedas and Vedangas. Following the establishment of the Khalsa Panth in 1682, it also embraced the martial tradition of defending the helpless and standing against oppression.

This fusion of spiritual knowledge (Shastra) and martial discipline (Shastra) is deeply embedded in the Akhada’s structure, organisation, traditions, and way of life. As Mahakumbh unfolds, this Akhada stands as a testament to the rich heritage of Sanatan Dharma, where faith, wisdom, and strength come together in harmony.

Among the 13 Akhadas of Sanatan Dharma, each showcasing grandeur and tradition, Shri Panchayati Akhada Nirmal stands out for its simplicity, equality, and spirit of service. This Akhada follows the teachings of ten revered gurus, who emphasised devotion and selfless service, informed Mahant Devendra Singh Shastri of the Akhada.

Their wisdom is compiled in the Guru Granth Sahib, regarded with the same reverence as the Vedas. The sacred text includes teachings from saints and devotees of all castes, reflecting the Akhada’s belief in inclusivity. There is no caste discrimination here—Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas, and Shudras all sit together for langar (community meal), sharing food as equals. The Akhada constantly echoes with Guru Vani and kirtans (devotional songs), embodying humility and service, he shared.

Formed during the final phase of the Sanatan Dharma Akhadas, Shri Panchayati Akhada Nirmal represents a unique blend of Hindu traditions and shared heritage. It was established in 1682 in Patiala, Punjab, with the support of Raja Patiala. Founded by Baba Shri Mahant Mehtab Singh Vedantacharya, its original headquarters was in Patiala, but it has now shifted to Kankhal, Haridwar.

The current president of the Akhada is Gyan Dev Singh, with Sakshi Maharaj serving as Acharya Mahamandaleshwar. The Akhada has five Mahamandaleshwars and a governing body of 25-26 saints, including the president, secretary, treasurer (Kothari), and Mukami Mahants. The smallest unit is a Vidyarathi (student), who undergoes spiritual training, said Mahant Devendra Singh Shastri.

With 32 branches across India, this Akhada follows the “Panj Kakaar” tradition, where all members wear Kada, Kangha, Kirpan, Kesh, and Kachha. The Akhada is known for its distinct dress codes—Nihangs wear blue attire, sadhus wear saffron, and students wear white, he shared.

