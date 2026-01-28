Nitish begins 2nd leg of Bihar yatra from Madhubani, unveils ₹390cr projects

Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday launched the second phase of his statewide Samriddhi Yatra from Madhubani, announcing development projects worth more than ₹390 crore and reiterating his government’s commitment to accelerating Bihar’s growth and placing it among the country’s developed states within the next five years. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar visits stalls during Samriddhi Yatra at Madhubani on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

On the first day of the second phase, Kumar laid the foundation stone for 101 new schemes with an estimated cost of ₹298 crore and inaugurated 294 completed projects worth ₹93 crore in the district.

Addressing a public meeting, christened “Jan Samvad” at Araria Sangram in Jhanjharpur block, the chief minister said that Bihar had witnessed steady and inclusive development since 2005 due to consistent policy focus and improved governance.

Targeting the previous RJD governments, Kumar said that Bihar before 2005 was marked by poor law and order, weak infrastructure and limited access to education and healthcare. “There was a time when people were afraid to step out of their homes after sunset. Roads were in bad shape and basic facilities were missing. We changed that situation step by step,” he said.

A major announcement during the visit was the government’s plan to create one crore jobs and employment opportunities over the next five years. Referring to the caste-based survey, Kumar said nearly .94 million economically weak families had been identified and would be provided priority-based financial assistance of up to ₹2 lakh to promote self-employment and livelihood generation.

The chief minister also made several key announcements for Madhubani district and the state. He said that the Madhubani Model Sadar Hospital would be upgraded into a super-speciality hospital, while a Centre of Excellence would be established to promote sports. To strengthen the rural economy, milk collection centres will be opened in every panchayat and 1,024 milk cooperatives will be formed.

Among other announcements were the creation of a separate skill development department, formulation of a policy to ban private practice by government doctors, and the construction of five new expressways across Bihar.

Highlighting the government’s focus on women empowerment under Saat Nischay–3 (7-Resolve 3), Kumar said that the next phase of governance would prioritise “double employment and double income”. Women entrepreneurs who have already received initial support will soon be given ₹2 lakh each to expand their business and livelihood activities.

“Development work is visible across Bihar. Based on public feedback, schemes are being designed according to the needs of every district,” the chief minister said.

Kumar also acknowledged the support extended by the Union government to Bihar. He referred to the July 2024 Union Budget, which announced special financial assistance for roads, industries, health, tourism and flood control, and the February 2025 Budget, which provided support for the Makhana Board, airport development and the Western Kosi Canal project. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for continued cooperation.

Renewing his political attack on RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, Kumar said that previous governments had failed to work for women and youth. “After being removed in seven years, he made his wife the chief minister. What concrete work was done for women or young people then?” he asked.

The chief minister was accompanied by deputy CM Samarat Choudhary, minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, JD-U working president Sanjay Kumar Jha among others.

The first phase of the Samriddhi Yatra, held from January 16 to 24, covered West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Gopalganj, Saran, Siwan, Muzaffarpur and Vaishali. The second phase began on January 27, with the chief minister visiting Madhubani on Tuesday. He is scheduled to tour Darbhanga on January 28 and Samastipur on January 29.