Nitish inaugurates Bihar’s first grain- based ethanol plant at Purnia
Bihar chief minister (CM) Nitish Kumar on Saturday unveiled state’s first grain-based ethanol plant in Purnia and said it will benefit farmers, especially maize and paddy growers of Purnia and Kosi divisions comprising seven districts.
Kumar, who was accompanied by state’s industries minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, said the production of ethanol would help contain prices of diesel and petrol. He said about 20 per cent ethanol could be blended into fuel, resulting in reduction of fuel prices in India.
The plant, situated at Ganeshpur Parora, about 12 km from Purnia town, is spread over 15 acres of land.
The region has emerged as a hub for cultivation of maize, which can be used to make ethanol at the plant, set up by Eastern India Biofuels Private Limited at a cost of ₹105 crore.
“The by-product of the ethanol will be used as fodder for animals,” Hussain said, adding it will benefit maize and paddy growers the most.”
Purnia, Katihar, Araria and Kishanganj districts, known as Seemanchal region, account for 80% of the total maize produced in Bihar and together produce 30-35 lakh metric tonnes (MTs) from April to August.
“Ethanol can be manufactured from even substandard maize and broken rice and hence farmers who have been facing difficulties in selling such maize and broken rice will benefit,” the industries minister said.
Bihar came up with an ethanol production promotion policy in the first half of 2021.
In Bihar, 17 ethanol production plants are being set up, which is likely to produce 35 crore litres of the fuel every year by using sugarcane, molasses, maize and broken rice. The ethanol manufactured will be supplied to oil marketing companies for blending into petrol and diesel.
Ethanol plants are being set up in Muzaffarpur, Bhojpur, Nalanda, Buxar, Madhubani, Begusarai, Gopalganj, East Champaran, Bhagalpur, besides Purnia.
Bihar’s minister for consumer protection Lesi Singh, who was also present on the occasion, thanks chief minister and industries minister for setting up the first ethanol plant of Bihar in Purnia.
Singh represents Dhamdaha constituency in Purnia in the state assembly.
Purnia district magistrate Rahul Kumar said, “We took it (setting up of the plant) as a challenge and acted with coordination and cooperation within the departments and we are happy we emerged successful.”
-
Part of under-construction bridge on Ganga in Bihar caves in, probe ordered
A portion of the superstructure of under-construction mega bridge on the river Ganga in Bihar, linking Khagaria with Bhagalpur, caved in near Sultanganj Friday night allegedly under the impact of storm and rains that lashed the area, officials said. The four-lane bridge, located about 35 km west from Bhagalpur, is being built by SP Singla Constructions Limited for the Bihar Pul Nirman Nigam Limited at a cost of ₹1710.77 crore.
-
KTPS forms environmental surveillance committee to oversee pollution abatement
Mumbai: A day after the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board served MAHAGENCO's Khaparkheda Thermal Power Station with a show cause notice over failure to restore a 258-acre ash pond in nearby Nandgaon village, the chief engineer, KTPS, announced the creation of a 17-member Environment Surveillance Committee to oversee measures for abatement of pollution caused due to the plant's operations. The creation of the committee, according to Shripad Dharmadhikary of Manthan Adhyayan Kendra in Pune, is a positive move.
-
Call us BMC not MCGM, says civic body
Mumbai The Mumbai civic body has issued a circular, asking its officers to address the country's richest municipal corporation as BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and not Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, to avoid confusion. The general administration department of the BMC said that 16 years ago in 1996, Bombay became Mumbai and Greater Bombay was named BrihanMumbai. Hence, everyone should call it BMC instead of MCGM.
-
MRVC to conduct flood vulnerability and mitigation assessment on CR and WR
In a bid to prevent flooding of the railway tracks during monsoon, the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation will undertake a flood vulnerability and mitigation assessment for Central and Western Railway lines. Locations including Nala Sopara on the Western Railway and Vikhroli - Kanjurmarg railway section on the Central Railway have recently been identified as new flood-prone locations.
-
Teen held for killing 40-year-old former lover
The police on Saturday arrested a 19-year-old girl and apprehended two minor boys for killing a 40-year-old man with whom Jadhav had a relationship. Patil was identified as Sanjay Vasudev Patil, 40, a resident of Pathare building along Agarkarwadi road in Shikshak Colony, Chakan, according to the police. The arrested girl was identified as Neha Rohidas Jadhav, 19, a resident of Ambethan in Khed, Pune.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics