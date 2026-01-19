Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday inaugurated the long-awaited bridge over the Bagmati river and its approach road at Chandauli in Belsand block and unveiled development projects worth ₹613 crore through a series of inaugurations and foundation-stone layings as his Samriddhi Yatra passed through Sitamarhi and Sheohar districts. Nitish unveils over ₹600 crore development works in Sitamarhi and Sheohar

Addressing a public meeting at Hitanarayan Inter-Level School in Chandauli, Kumar reiterated his commitment to all-round development of Bihar. Taking a veiled dig at RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family, he alleged that they had “done no meaningful work” during their tenure. “Had they done anything meaningful for the state? Everything was in a mess… And when he was removed, he made his wife the chief minister. Let this be remembered,” he said without naming Lalu, adding that Bihar was currently receiving strong support from the Centre.

The CM began his day by inaugurating an elevated RCC bridge and its approach road at Chandauli Ghat on the Bagmati, built at a cost of ₹70.89 crore on the Belsand–Minapur route. The bridge is expected to improve connectivity for several panchayats that remain cut off during the monsoon when the river swells.

“Earlier, Sitamarhi used to remain cut off for four months during floods. In 2006, we overcame this problem by constructing the Kataujha bridge. Bridges were also built over the Bagmati at Dubba Ghat and Chandauli Ghat,” he said, recalling past development initiatives focused on the district.

Outlining future plans, Kumar said new industries would be set up in Sitamarhi, milk production committees constituted in 23 villages, and Sudha outlets opened in 273 panchayats. “Adarsh” schools and degree colleges would be established in all 17 blocks of the district, and advanced facilities would be added to 17 community health centres, he said.

He also highlighted the ongoing construction of the Janki Mandir at Punaura Dham, calling it a major milestone. “The shrine is being developed at a cost of ₹890 crore, with 50 acres of land earmarked for its expansion,” he said.

Earlier, Sitamarhi MP Devesh Chandra Thakur turned nostalgic while recalling the region’s past hardships. “I still have photographs showing how we had to cross the river by boat when the Chief Minister was on his Vikas Yatra,” he said, praising Kumar for prioritising Sitamarhi, which he described as one of Bihar’s most backward districts.

Reiterating governance priorities, Nitish spoke about the proposed stringent policy to bar private practice by government doctors and highlighted women’s empowerment measures taken during his tenure. He inaugurated 26 projects worth ₹208.12 crore, including the Nakshatra Vatika at Hitanarayan Inter-Level School, and laid the foundation stones for 41 schemes worth ₹346 crore in the district.

Explaining the significance of the new bridge, Manish Kumar Singh, village head of Chandauli, said it had become a lifeline for around 30 panchayats, including Chandauli, Kansar, Pachnaur, Dumra Nanura and Giddhapur Baluwa, which are now directly connected to Patna. “Several people have lost their lives in the past while crossing the river by boat,” Singh said.

Later in Sheohar district, the CM inaugurated 75 projects worth ₹42 crore, including the Kamleshwari Nandan Bus Stand, and laid foundation stones for 25 schemes worth ₹17 crore.