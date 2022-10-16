Home / Cities / Others / No house, water tax for army personnel in Gorakhpur

No house, water tax for army personnel in Gorakhpur

Published on Oct 16, 2022

In its last meeting before the urban local bodies’ election on Saturday, the Gorakhpur Nagar Nigam Board came up with many lucrative announcements along with allocation of ₹10 lakh to each corporator to carry out development works in their respective areas.

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur

The Gorakhpur municipal corporation board here has decided to exempt the army personnel from the ambit of house and water taxes.

Also, the Board has decided that the army personnel who are in service or have retired and are residing in municipal corporation area, would be exempted from taxes. Apart from them, the municipal corporation employees have also been exempted from house tax and water tax.

In the last meeting of his tenure, Mayor Sita Ram Jaiswal announced that the Board had approved the proposal for allocation of land near village Suthni to set up a solid waste management plant. The municipal corporation would provide wet and dry garbage to companies and in return they would pay one hundred crore per annum to the corporation, he added.

Municipal commissioner Avinash Kumar Singh felicitated the employees for their outstanding services during the Covid pandemic and expressed hope that the corporation would reach new heights with everyone’s support.

