No infection spread at protest sites, agitation will continue: Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait addressed a ‘Kisan-Mazdoor Mahapanchat’ in Ambala’s Dhurali village and interacted with the media in Kurukshetra on Saturday.

He said that there is no spread of Covid at farmers’ protest sites adding that the agitation will continue. “We have gheraoed Delhi from all sides and there is no plan to vacate the dharna sites,” Tikait said.

“Government is eager to end the agitation in the name of Covid and we are constructing concrete houses at the site to continue the protest. We’ve started a second war and it will continue till November/December. However, we’ve deferred the march to Parliament due to the risk of infection spreading further and the hot weather,” he said.

“Dharna spots are like our villages and colonies, but if the government imposes lockdown, we will follow it like people follow government guidelines in their villages and cities,” he added.

Most attendees at the rally were seen flouting the social distancing norms. Except for Tikait and the union’s state president Rattan Mann, no one was seen wearing a mask.

On organising mahapanchayats at this hour and recent cases for flouting norms in Bhiwani, Tikait said, “This wasn’t a rally, farmers just gathered here and I informed them about the infection and the state of the agitation.”

On supply of oxygen, medical services and movement of ambulances being affected due to farmers’ protest, Tikait said, “It is a rumour being spread by the government to defame farmers. Farmers are providing all support to Covid patients by arranging oxygen and ambulances for them. Farmers have not stopped any emergency vehicles, essential services and school vans in the past five months,” Tikait said.

“When there is a good response from the public, the government registers cases. But what about BJP-JJP leaders? Who’ll book them?” he added.

He alleged that the Modi government has failed to provide healthcare services and oxygen supply to patients and that he should resign.

He refuted the allegations of rift with farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni and said, “He is a senior leader of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and we are working together.”

ORDERED PUNITIVE ACTION AGAINST THEM: SSP AKHTAR

The mahapanchayat took place while the government has enforced Section 144 of the CrPC in Haryana which prohibits gathering of four or more people at a place without permission.

SSP Hamid Akhtar said an FIR has been ordered against the organisers and leaders for flouting orders issued by the state government.

“On Friday, we asked them to defer the programme, but they still organised it by flouting Section 144,” Akhtar said.