No more faulty power bills, assures UP Energy Minister

LUCKNOW: UP Energy Minister AK Sharma declared on Wednesday that the issue of faulty power bills was a longstanding and significant problem that would be resolved in the coming days. "The problem of incorrect bills has persisted for a long time. However, it will no longer persist," said Sharma in response to a question from Samajwadi Party member Anil Pradhan in the state legislative assembly.

“We have tried to resolve this issue through both human intervention and technological solutions. An employee of the UPPCL will now accompany the outsourced employees for meter reading also we have also launched a campaign Vidyut (Power) family at your doorstep...,” said Sharma

About technological intervention in bill generation, Sharma said that the power corporation has launched trust billing. Under this system, consumers are permitted to input their meter readings using the app, enabling them to generate their power bills. “We will accept these bills and continue power supply,” he said.

Sharma said the app has been downloaded by 3 lakh consumers, and 31,000 have used the facility to generate bills and make payments totalling ₹7.24 crore. He further informed that the revenue management system would prevent bills from charging more than ₹10,000 per kW per month for a power connection or exceeding ₹1 lakh. He added that the power department was generating about 3.29 crore bills, and out of them, only about 0.5 per cent were faulty.

Replying to another question, Sharma, underscored the state government’s commitment to advancements in the solar energy sector. He said that Uttar Pradesh is poised to emerge as a leader in the solar energy domain.

According to a press release, the Yogi Adityanath government has unveiled plans to transform 17 major cities of the state into solar cities. He also stated that progress has been made in the installation of solar infrastructure in Ayodhya, and preparations are underway to inaugurate a large-scale solar plant in Varanasi.

Notably, Ayodhya stands at the forefront of these efforts, with the successful commencement of solar energy production. A remarkable 14 MW of solar energy is already being generated in Ayodhya, while an additional 40 MW capacity has already been installed, and production is poised to start soon,” the press release read.

The Solar City project in Ayodhya encompasses the installation of over 2,500 solar-powered streetlights, underscoring the city’s commitment to sustainability. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also inaugurated a solar boat in the city. Ayodhya also boasts solar-powered amenities such as ATMs and solar trees adorning its 40 intersections, epitomising the city’s embrace of renewable energy solutions.

Plans are underway to install rooftop solar plants across government buildings in Varanasi. The PM’s constituency is also set to witness the installation of 25,000 rooftop solar plants, positioning it as a beacon of solar innovation.