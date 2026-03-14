Shimla, The Deputy Commissioner of Shimla, Anupam Kashyap, on Friday chaired a review meeting on the supply of LPG, petrol and diesel and said there is no shortage of fuels anywhere in the district, with supplies continuing uninterrupted. No shortage of fuels anywhere in district: Shimla DC amid LPG crunch

Amid reports of the West Asia conflict choking the supply of LPG cylinders in many parts of the country, Kashyap also appealed to the people to avoid unnecessary stockpiling and hoarding of these items.

About 14 vehicles carrying LPG cylinders were sent to all the subdivisions of the district on Friday, the deputy commissioner said.

"As many as 4,488 domestic gas cylinders were received today, of which 4,249 were dispatched to different parts of the district. Shimla district has 8,382 domestic gas cylinders as of now.

"Similarly, 521 commercial cylinders were dispatched today, with 499 still available for supply to hospitals and educational institutions on priority basis," the DC said.

Kashyap also chaired a meeting of the Airport Environment Management Committee and directed the concerned officials to strengthen the garbage collection system in areas surrounding the Shimla airport in Jubarhatti, about 22 km from the state capital.

Local councils and other stakeholders should be involved to maintain cleanliness around the airport, he said.

Kashyap also urged the airport management to launch special campaigns to raise awareness among children in nearby schools and the general public about cleanliness.

A detailed report on wildlife activity around the Shimla airport was tabled at the meeting, which said the airport management is purchasing cages to capture leopards with the cooperation of the forest department.

Kashyap also told the meeting that it is mandatory to obtain no-objection certificates from the airport management for constructing buildings in the area.

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