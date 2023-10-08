No Vacancy! Lucknow hotels fully booked ahead of India-England showdown

LUCKNOW The hospitality industry in Lucknow is poised to receive a significant boost thanks to the upcoming Cricket World Cup matches in the city. With the India-England match scheduled for October 29, there’s not a vacant room to be found in city hotels. The International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy (ICC )

Shyam Kishnani, Joint Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Hotel and Restaurant Association, enthusiastically stated, “Our hotels are fully occupied on October 28 and 29, coinciding with the India-England clash at Ekana Stadium. But it’s not just those dates; hotels have reported robust occupancies leading up to matches on October 13, 16, 21, and November 3. Even after November 22, when the wedding season begins, the occupancy remains strong.”

He added, “After the lull caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the hospitality industry is eagerly anticipating a comeback, and events like the World Cup are providing a much-needed boost. We expect thousands of cricket aficionados to converge on Lucknow to witness these matches, ensuring substantial earnings for the city’s hotel industry.”

It’s not just the hotels gearing up for the pre-match rush; Lucknow Airport is also making preparations for the influx of visitors. Rupesh Kumar, a spokesperson for Lucknow Airport, shared, “We’ve long been preparing for this major event. Today, the South African team has already arrived for their October 13 match, and Australia is expected tomorrow. We’ve established dedicated parking and lanes for special buses and vehicles to transport players to their hotels.”

He emphasised that security measures would be heightened as teams arrive for the games. Additionally, the airport anticipates an increase in air traffic during the India-England match at Ekana Stadium on October 28 and 29.

Meanwhile, room rates in various city hotels have skyrocketed, and industry officials assert that seizing this profitable opportunity is entirely justified. An office bearer of the U.P. Hotel and Restaurant Association explained, “Room tariffs naturally surge during special events. Even railways, Air India, and private airlines implement dynamic pricing. Typically, we maintain regular tariffs for eight months of the year, with the hotel trade flourishing during specific periods in the state capital.” The Lucknow hospitality industry is embracing this exciting cricket extravaganza as a chance to thrive.

