Noida authority sanctions 32 crore for various projects to address civic issues

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Sunday said that it has sanctioned ₹32 crore for several projects in various areas, mostly sectors 72 to 79, to address civic issues. The funds will be spent on constructing drain walls along internal roads, construction of drainage network, development of green belt and beautification of footpaths, among others, said officials.

“We will first prepare estimates and then hire agencies to carry out these works,” said Rajeev Tyagi, chief general manager, Noida authority.

The authority has also decided to spend a part of the amount on constructing community centres in sectors 73, 112, 116 and 117, the officials said.

Residents of these sectors, which are home to dozens of group housing societies, have been demanding for these works for a long time. They said that the authority should also focus on proper cleaning work in these areas.

“We have also asked the authority to ensure that the drains stay clean as choked water channels cause sanitation issues. Also, the sanitation employees should do a better job to keep the areas clean,” said Amita Singh, a resident of sector 76.

Apart from this, the authority on Sunday also started various works worth ₹7 crore for streamlining traffic in these sectors. Noida MLA Pankaj Singh and Gautam Budh Nagar MP Dr Mahesh Sharma inaugurated these projects on Sunday.

These works are related with construction of boundary wall in sector 77, construction of central verge on internal roads in sectors 74 and 117, and central verge on road between sectors 77 and 116, said the authority officials.

“We have asked the authority to make sure that the issues related with basic amenities should be dealt with on priority basis,” said Sharma, GB Nagar MP.

Singh, the Noida MLA, said, “Following the demands made by the residents, the authority has started work on these projects.”

The authority said that it is already carrying out projects of at least ₹150 crore in these sectors with an aim to address the issue of traffic congestion and improving basic amenities. “The authority is building an underpass on traffic intersection of sectors 71 and 51, a flyover at Parthala roundabout and resurfacing the internal roads in these sectors,” said Tyagi.