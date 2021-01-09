Noida: Petrol pump staffers on way to bank robbed of 10 lakh in separate cases; Surajpur SHO suspended

Greater Noida: Armed criminals snatched ₹8 lakh from two staffers of a petrol pump in Surajpur, and ₹2 lakh from two staffers of another petrol pump in the Delta – 1 area on Friday, while the employees were on the way to deposit the money in banks in Greater Noida.

The police commissioner later suspended the station house officer of the Surajpur station over alleged negligence.

In the first case, two petrol pump employees – supervisor Arjun and driver Ankit - were on their way to a bank on a two-wheeler in Devla village. They had kept the cash bag under the two-wheeler’s seat. “The employees were going to deposit ₹8 lakh in a bank which is about four km away. At 9:30 am, two criminals on a Royal Enfield motorcycle overtook the victims and forced them to stop at gunpoint. The suspects snatched the vehicle and fled the spot,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida.

Chander said it appears the criminals had information that the money was under the two-wheeler’s seat, hence they snatched the vehicle. “The victims soon informed their employer and also the local police. We launched a search but the suspects managed to escape,” the DCP said.

Chander said an FIR has been lodged against unknown criminals under Section 392 (robbery) of IPC at the Surajpur police station. “We have some leads in this case after scanning the CCTV footage from neighbouring areas. The two-wheeler and the cash would be recovered soon,” he said.

Police also suspect the role of insiders in this case. Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner Alok Singh suspended the Surajpur SHO Pradeep Tripathi over alleged negligence in connection with the case.

In the second case, three-four car-borne criminals snatched ₹2 lakh from two staffers of a petrol pump in Sector Beta 2 police station area on Friday afternoon. The two staff members – Ravikant and Tabiyat – worked at the fuel station in Delta -1. “They were going on a two-wheeler to deposit ₹2 lakh in a local bank, when some car borne criminals hit their vehicle and the victims fell. The criminals snatched the money and fled the spot,” said Love Kumar, additional police commissioner (law and order) GB Nagar.

He said that a separate case has been registered in Sector Beta 2 police station and the police are investigating both the cases.