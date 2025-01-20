Noida: Two held for robing man posing as cab staff

Noida: Two men have been arrested for allegedly robbing a 28-year-old Aligarh-based man by posing as a cab driver and passenger in Sector 145, the Noida Police said on Sunday, adding that they duo were using a Hyundai Aura car stolen from Bisrakh, Greater Noida. During the investigation it was revealed that they used to target people by posing as cab drivers and passengers. They are part of a six-member group; four were arrested by Delhi Police in a similar case registered against them at Kashmere Gate police station. (Representational image)

Police identified the suspects as Hitesh Kumar, 22, originally from Bulandshahr and resident of Ghaziabad, and Deepanshu Kashyap, 24, a resident of Meerut.

“On January 10, an Aligarh-based man, Manoj Kumar, approached the Sector 142 police station and alleged that he, along with his friend, boarded a cab from Kashmere Gate, Delhi, to Aligarh. Near Sector 145 around 2am, the driver stopped to relieve himself. As they also alighted the vehicle, he escaped with their luggage, including two phones and cash kept in car,” said an officer requesting anonymity.

The victims filed complained at the police station and a case under section 303(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered, and teams were formed to nab the suspect.

With the help of CCTV camera footage and electronic surveillance, the suspects were arrested from Greater Noida on Saturday.

“During the investigation it was revealed that they used to target people by posing as cab drivers and passengers. They are part of a six-member group; four were arrested by Delhi Police in a similar case registered against them at Kashmere Gate police station,” said Shakti Mohan Avasthy, deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida. adding that we have also initiated a process to get the remand of their accomplices.

“A Hyundai Aura car was recovered from their possession, which was stolen by them from the Roza Jalalpur area in Greater Noida on January 7. They used to steal cars using master keys and rob passengers,” DCP Avasthy added.

Police recovered a mobile phone, cash ₹1000, an illegal country-made pistol, and a knife from their possession. Three cases were registered against Hitesh and six against Deepanshu at different police stations in Delhi NCR and surrounding districts.