Nominations of 355 candidates found valid in Punjab

Chandigarh A total of 466 candidates filed 598 nomination papers for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state from May 7 to May 14. In all, 243 nomination papers have been found invalid.

A total of 355 nomination papers for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state have been found valid after scrutiny, Punjab chief electoral officer Sibin C said on Wednesday.

The CEO said 29 nomination papers have been approved in Gurdaspur, 33 in Amritsar, 30 in Khadoor Sahib, 20 in Jalandhar, 19 in Hoshiarpur, 29 in Anandpur Sahib, 44 in Ludhiana, 15 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 30 in Faridkot, 33 in Ferozepur, 20 in Bathinda, 26 in Sangrur and 27 in Patiala.

Nominations can be withdrawn by May 17, after which a final list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha elections will be released, said the CEO.

Polling in Punjab will be held in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections on June 1.