 Nominations of 355 candidates found valid in Punjab - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nominations of 355 candidates found valid in Punjab

ByHT Correspondent
May 16, 2024 07:32 AM IST

According to Punjab chief electoral officer Sibin C, 29 nomination papers have been approved in Gurdaspur, 33 in Amritsar, 30 in Khadoor Sahib, 20 in Jalandhar, 19 in Hoshiarpur, 29 in Anandpur Sahib, 44 in Ludhiana, 15 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 30 in Faridkot, 33 in Ferozepur, 20 in Bathinda, 26 in Sangrur and 27 in Patiala.

Chandigarh

A total of 466 candidates filed 598 nomination papers for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state from May 7 to May 14. In all, 243 nomination papers have been found invalid.
A total of 466 candidates filed 598 nomination papers for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state from May 7 to May 14. In all, 243 nomination papers have been found invalid.

A total of 355 nomination papers for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state have been found valid after scrutiny, Punjab chief electoral officer Sibin C said on Wednesday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A total of 466 candidates filed 598 nomination papers for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state from May 7 to May 14. In all, 243 nomination papers have been found invalid.

The CEO said 29 nomination papers have been approved in Gurdaspur, 33 in Amritsar, 30 in Khadoor Sahib, 20 in Jalandhar, 19 in Hoshiarpur, 29 in Anandpur Sahib, 44 in Ludhiana, 15 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 30 in Faridkot, 33 in Ferozepur, 20 in Bathinda, 26 in Sangrur and 27 in Patiala.

Nominations can be withdrawn by May 17, after which a final list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha elections will be released, said the CEO.

Polling in Punjab will be held in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections on June 1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Nominations of 355 candidates found valid in Punjab

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On