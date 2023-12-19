close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Others / Notices served, 1 lakh fine imposed on 221 schools running in Prayagraj for functioning sans recognition

Notices served, 1 lakh fine imposed on 221 schools running in Prayagraj for functioning sans recognition

ByK Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj
Dec 19, 2023 08:20 PM IST

The school owners have been given seven days. If the fine is not paid within the stipulated time, in that case, their cases will be referred to higher authorities for initiating a recovery process, like that done for collecting land revenue dues.

A total of 221 primary (classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (classes 6 to 8) schools in the Prayagraj district are running without recognition. The Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA)-Prayagraj has identified such schools and issued a notice to each one of them, said officials of the state basic education department on Tuesday.

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department has launched a campaign against schools running without recognition in the state a few months back. These schools were served notices and given an opportunity to either close the school or complete the process of getting recognition if they fulfilled the terms and conditions, as laid down by the state government. Instructions were given to keep the school closed until recognition was received. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department has launched a campaign against schools running without recognition in the state a few months back. These schools were served notices and given an opportunity to either close the school or complete the process of getting recognition if they fulfilled the terms and conditions, as laid down by the state government. Instructions were given to keep the school closed until recognition was received. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)

A fine of 1 lakh each has also been imposed on each of these schools, said BSA-Prayagraj Praveen Kumar Tiwari confirming the development.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

The school owners have been given seven days. If the fine is not paid within the stipulated time, in that case, their cases will be referred to higher authorities for initiating a recovery process, like that done for collecting land revenue dues, the officials said.

The list of these unrecognised schools compiled by the BSA-Prayagraj, a copy of which is with HT, has nine schools from the city area, three each from Uruwa and Jasra development blocks, two each from Shankargarh, Meja and Kaudhiyara blocks, 23 from Bahadurpur, eight from Chaka, 15 each from Kaudihara and Saidabad, 16 from Mauaima, five from Karchhana, 11 from Holagarh, six each of Handia and Soran and 20 of Baharia development blocks.

Other schools on the list and on which the fine have been imposed include 19 schools in Dhanupur block, 16 in Kaurihar Pratham, 14 in Manda, 14 in Phulpur and six each in Pratappur and Koraon development blocks.

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department has launched a campaign against schools running without recognition in the state a few months back. These schools were served notices and given an opportunity to either close the school or complete the process of getting recognition if they fulfilled the terms and conditions, as laid down by the state government. Instructions were given to keep the school closed until recognition was received, the officials shared.

Even after this, many schools did not pay attention. Now, a fine of 1 lakh has been imposed on all unrecognised schools. They have also been given strict instructions to close the school. Any schools found operating during this period will be fined 10,000 per day, they warned.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    K Sandeep Kumar

    K Sandeep Kumar is a Special Correspondent of Hindustan Times heading the Allahabad Bureau. He has spent over 16 years reporting extensively in Uttar Pradesh, especially Allahabad and Lucknow. He covers politics, science and technology, higher education, medical and health and defence matters. He also writes on development issues.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out