News / Cities / Others / Notorious criminal injured in police encounter, held

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 01, 2023 09:56 PM IST

The police team reached the spot and asked the suspect to surrender. However, the suspect opened fire on the police team and tried to escape.

PRAYAGRAJ: The Jhunsi police unit arrested notorious looter Vijay Saroj following an encounter early on the Sunday morning. Vijay, a resident of Shivkuti area in Prayagraj, sustained a bullet wound to his leg during the crossfire. The 30-year-old has been admitted to the hospital for treatment, police said.

Representative photo (HT Photo)
DCP (city) Deepak Bhukar said SHO of Jhunsi police station inspector Upendra Pratap Singh and his team were on patrol when they received information about the presence of a looter at an isolated spot.

The police team reached the spot and asked the suspect to surrender. However, the suspect opened fire on the police team and tried to escape. The police team also returned fire, resulting in a bullet injury to Vijay’s leg. A country-made pistol, some ammunition, looted jewelry, and a bike were seized from Vijay.

Vijay had over a dozen cases of looting and other serious offenses lodged against him at different police stations in the district. The arrested looter has been admitted to the hospital, and an FIR is being lodged against him. He will be questioned further to ascertain his involvement in other cases of looting in the district, DCP added.

