Now, buy finest artwork at Mahakumbh!

In a first, top 100 craftsmen from across India will showcase their finest creations at the forthcoming mega religious fair of Mahakumbh. A product to be on display and sale at the expo during Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

Country’s most famous artworks would be on display and sale here in an expo with preparations underway to broadcast the exhibition live online, said officials.

The exhibition will feature finest Banarasi sarees to prominent South Indian crafts, with a special focus on Prayagraj’s Moonj products, they added.

Assistant director of the Handicraft Service Centre in Prayagraj Tanya Banerjee said, “The event will bring the spectacular works of 100 leading craftsmen from the country to an audience of over 40 crore people from across the world congregating for the mega fair. A highlight of the exhibition will be the ‘One District, One Product’ initiative, offering a vibrant display of diverse regional arts from across India.”

She said that this grand event, set to be held on the banks of the Sangam, marks the first national-level showcase of its kind, celebrating the spiritual, majestic, and innovative spirit of the Mahakumbh. The exhibition will allow visitors to experience the rich craftsmanship from all the corners of India, she said.

To facilitate the sale of items on display, a dedicated India Handmade website has been launched, positioning itself as a competitor to major global e-commerce platforms. This site will allow people from India and around the world to buy and sell unique handicrafts.

The exhibition will showcase a diverse range of products, from Banaras’ soft stones to Jammu and Kashmir’s Pashmina shawls. Other attractions will include Prayagraj’s Moonj crafts, Banda’s Sajar stones, Mahoba’s Gaura stones, Jhansi’s soft toys, Madhya Pradesh’s Chanderi sarees, and Kashi’s renowned Banarasi sarees.

As part of the One District, One Product (ODOP) initiative, an intricate elephant sculpture with eight layers will be displayed. Additionally, Chitrakoot and Kashi’s famous wooden toys will captivate visitors.

Special attention has been given to women’s preferences within the handicraft exhibition. Highlights include Firozabad’s bangles and glassware, Himachal Pradesh’s embroidered Chamba handkerchiefs, Gorakhpur’s terracotta items, black clay utensils from Nizamabad Azamgarh, Bhadohi’s carpets, Saharanpur’s horn decorations, woolen clothes from Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Phulkari from Punjab, Rajasthani footwear, Bareilly’s bamboo crafts, and Moradabad’s brassware.

In addition, the Yogi Adityanath government will also present Kumbh-themed souvenirs to distinguished guests arriving from across the globe, with a focus on showcasing the state’s handicrafts and ODOP items. Several specially curated handicraft pieces have been selected for this purpose, officials said.