Now, devotees visiting KV temple to get food as “Prasad”

After offering prayers to Lord Shiva at the Kashi Vishwanath (KV) temple, devotees will now be able to have food as “Prasad” in the afternoon daily.

The Bhogshala, which has been constructed near Saraswati Gate in Kalika Lane, started functioning on Monday. Prior to it, 51 priests performed puja under the guidance of Kashi Vishwanath Mandir trustee Brij Bhushan Ojha and prof Ramnarayan Dwivedi of Kashi Vidvat Parishad. Distribution of food began thereafter.

Temple’s chief executive officer Sunil Kumar Verma said after the afternoon “Bhog Aarti”, the visitors will be able to have food as prasad daily.

Two temples opened for devotees

Meanwhile, devotees will also be able to worship in Neelkanth Mahadev temple and Amriteshwar temple. After the construction of KV corridor, the Neelkanth Mahadev temple and Amriteshwar temple were renovated. During the construction of the KV Corridor, visitors were not able to worship in both these temples.

In both the temples, the guests performed Shodashopachar worship in the presence of chief executive officer of the temple Sunil Kumar Verma, member, Kashi Vishwanath Mandir Trust, Braj Bhushan Ojha, and Ram Narayan Dwivedi, professor of Kashi Vishwa Vidvat Parishad. Thereafter, both the temples were opened for the devotees.