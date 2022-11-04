Now, ex-MLA Ashraf’s properties also under police scanner

Along with discovering and attaching properties of mafiosi-turned-politician and ex-MP Atiq Ahmad, the police have also identified the properties owned by his younger brother and former MLA Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf.

Besides Atiq and his associates, Ashraf also owns properties worth several crores in different areas of Prayagraj and even in Lucknow and other cities.

Police will soon tighten the noose around Ashraf after verification of the identified properties.

A report in this connection will be forwarded to the district magistrate and attachment of the properties will be carried out under section 14(1) of the Gangster Act after the approval.

Police officials said that besides Atiq Ahmad, Gangster Act was also slapped against his brother Ashraf. Under the Act, investigations of properties and movable and immovable assets of not only Atiq and his associates but also those of Ashraf were being carried out.

Early investigations indicated that Ashraf owned several bighas of land, residential plots and houses in Prayagraj, Lucknow and Kaushambi districts. The cost of these properties may be worth several crores.

A report of these properties has been sought from the revenue department, development authorities and municipal corporation, officials added.

Ashraf was arrested in 2020 and was shifted to Bareilly jail on administrative grounds. Ashraf is co-accused with his elder brother Atiq in many criminal cases including murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal and double murder at Mariadih in 2016.