Now, FIR for refusing Covid test in Dhanbad

While launching door-to-door Covid-19 testing campaign on Wednesday in three vulnerable areas of the city, deputy commissioner (DC) cum District Disaster Management (DDM) chairman Umashankar Singh FIR will be lodged against those who refused to undergo the test.

“On the basis of number of active cases, patients under home isolation and death ratio, three areas in township were identified in district. Following this, door-to-door intensive testing through TruNat, Rapid Antigen Test ( RAT), and RT-PCR has been launched from Wednesday to break the chain of infection. Magistrates and observers have been directed to lodge FIR if any person in any house refuses to undergo testing,” said the DC.

Last week, a survey was conducted in the district under which the most deaths, active cases and patients in isolation were found in Masterpara, Telepara and JC Mallick Road areas, officials said.

At present, there were 1,561 active cases under treatment in different dedicated Covid hospitals of the district.

“ We can break infection chain and combat a possible third wave only by conducting test of every family in the vulnerable areas,” said Singh.

DDM holds up salary of officials absent from Covid duty

The Dhanbad DDM has held up salary of two magistrates and issued a show-cause notice to them for allegedly being absent from duty at a Covid-19 hospital in the district.

“Their salary payment has been held up and have been asked to reply to the show cause within 24 hours,” said the DC. Two other magistrates were deployed at SNMMCH in their place with immediate effect, Singh said.