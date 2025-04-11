Now indoor mini stadiums to come up in 23 GICs of UP

To boost sports among schoolchildren, indoor mini stadiums will be built in 23 Government Intermediate Colleges (GICs) and Government Girls’ Intermediate Colleges (GGICs) across Uttar Pradesh at a cost of ₹113.16 crore. Indoor mini stadium (For representation only)

A total of ₹49.68 crore at a rate of ₹4.92 crore each has been sanctioned for the construction of indoor mini stadiums in these GICs and GGICs located in 18 districts of UP, informed officials of the state secondary education department.

Director of Secondary Education Mahendra Dev has released an amount of ₹2.16 crore for each of these schools to the District Inspectors of Schools (DIoSs) concerned of the respective districts as first instalment through a missive sent on March 26, said Additional Director of Education (Government) Ajay Kumar Dwivedi while confirming the move.

He said that in accordance with the order, indoor mini stadiums will be built in two schools each in Bareilly, Sultanpur, Amethi, Meerut and Fatehpur, while one school each has been selected in other districts including Prayagraj.

The missive, a copy of which is with HT, listing names of selected schools and funds for each, makes plain that indoor mini stadiums will be built in PM Shri GIC and GGIC in Bareilly, GIC and Government Abhinav Vidyalaya at Tikripanna in Sultanpur, GIC-Tikramafi and GGIC-Sonarikala in Amethi, GIC-Hastinapur and GIC in Meerut besides PM Shri GIC and PM Shri GGIC in Fatehpur district.

Apart from this, mini stadiums have been approved in PM Shri GIC and GIC of Rae Bareli, GIC-Etawah, Government Jubilee Inter College in Gorakhpur, GIC-Mirzapur, GIC-Sitapur, GIC-Lakhimpur, GIC-Lalitpur, GIC-Maharajganj, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Government Model Inter College at Timberpur Soron in Kasganj, GIC-Moradabad, Government Raza Inter College Rampur and GIC-Orai in Jalaun.

Mini stadiums will also be built in other districts

Officials said that indoor mini stadiums will also be built in Government Inter Colleges of remaining districts of the state. Additional director of education (government) Ajay Kumar Dwivedi said that these indoor mini stadiums will be constructed in those Government Inter Colleges of the district headquarters which have more than 2,500 square metres of land. In the first phase, an amount of ₹49.68 crore has been released for 23 colleges of 18 districts. Information is being sought for setting up mini stadiums in other districts also, he added.