Now, Punjab govt to install AAC signboards with CM’s pic near Ayushman centres

Patiala : The AAP government in Punjab, it seems, has found a way to maintain its political visibility by installing directional signboards displaying Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs) with a picture of chief minister Bhagwant Mann near primary health centres, including those that have recently been rebranded as Ayushman Arogya Kendras under a central government initiative.

The move comes just weeks after the state government was compelled to rename 628 of the total 881 AACs and remove image of CM Bhagwant Mann from the facilities to comply with a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with the Union ministry of health and family welfare to secure funding under the National Health Mission (NHM).

The directives by the director of health services, Punjab, a copy of which is with HT, orders the installation of two signboards with images of CM Bhagwant Mann near each facility. These boards, measuring 4 feet by 2 feet, will be placed within a 100-metre radius of the renamed Ayushman Arogya Kendras to enhance visibility and accessibility. Each signboard, costing up to ₹4,830, will be printed on vinyl on ACP material and installed on both sides, officials familiar with the development said.

The directive, which has already led to orders being placed for signboards in various districts, aims to retain the visibility and legacy of the state’s flagship health initiative, even after its official rebranding under the central government.

“These directional signboards will be installed near Ayushman Arogya Kendras and will be installed within next few days,” said an official of the Patiala health department who is privy to the development.

The rebranding of the AACs into Ayushman Arogya Kendras came as a result of a funding dispute with the central government. As part of the MoU, Punjab had to remove the image of CM Bhagwant Mann and adopt the national branding.

This recent move is seen as a strategic pushback against the central government’s influence over state-run health initiatives, allowing the AAP government to retain ownership of the public narrative around the health scheme.

The AAP government is eager to protect the political legacy of its flagship health initiative, which has been a significant part of its campaign narrative, said an official. By continuing to display Aam Aadmi Clinics prominently, the government is signalling its commitment to state-led governance, even in the face of central government pressure, another official said.