Now pvt firms can also run secondary schools in U.P.

Now private companies will also be able to run secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, commonly known as UP Board, has made big changes in its recognition granting conditions for schools. The most important change is that now a company registered under Chapter VIII of the Companies Act 2013 will also be able to bag recognition for running a school in the state, informed UP Board officials.
Till now, only an institution registered under the Societies Registration Act 1860 or a trust was allowed to run a secondary school in UP, they added.
However, a company in the guidelines means an institution which shall not run a school for profit, officials made it clear.
The Board, counted among the largest examination conducting bodies in the world on account of total examinees appearing in its exams, has shared its new school recognition granting policy on its website www.upmsp.edu.in on Tuesday.
UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla while confirming the move said, “Anyone wishing to give any suggestion for addition or amendment in this proposed new revised system can do so through an e-mail sent on upmsp@rediffmail.com by August 28.”
In UP, companies have been running schools in the past too, but for this they had to register under the Societies Registration Act 1860 or form a trust.
Apart from this, under the new guidelines for unaided private secondary schools, the amount of endowment fund has also been increased from ₹15,000 to ₹5 lakh.
There is also a big change in the land requirement for schools in both urban and rural areas as per the new guidelines.
Under the BSP government, the then secondary education minister Ranganath Mishra had made a provision of a school having at least 650 square metres of land in the urban area to bag recognition. This has now been increased to 3000 sqm matching the CBSE norms. Similarly, for rural areas, instead of 2,000 sqm, the school wishing to get recognition for operation would need at least 6,000 square metres of land.
Officials shared that with the formal adoption of the new school recognition guidelines by UP Board, the way will now be cleared for granting recognition to new high schools which has been stalled for past three years in the state. New recognition was not being granted due to non-amendment in the Act. Institutions across the state meeting all the set criteria are waiting for past three years to bag recognition.
What’s New:
Recognition will also be given on registered lease deed of land for 30 years.
An engineer of the rank of assistant engineer or above will also be a member of the Recognition Granting Committee.
Sanitary pads and incinerators will have to be arranged for girl child.
There should not be high tension electrical wires above the school premises.
Rain harvesting system will be mandatory in the school.
A computer room with at least 25 computers a must.
A smart class with audio-video projector, large screen a must.
Barrier-free access and facilities for the handicapped students.
Every day attendance of the teacher and students will have to be recorded on the website of UP Board.
The construction of the school building will need to be done as per latest safety standards of National Building Code-2005.
Students of Panjab University hostel seek replacement of warden
Residents of Panjab University's girls' hostel number 4 have sought the replacement of the warden over alleged misbehaviour. A group of residents met associate dean students' welfare Ashok Kumar on Wednesday to discuss the matter. This comes days after the students held a protest outside the hostel against the alleged misbehaviour of the warden. It is learnt that they have already submitted a complaint against the warden.
IIT admissions to commence on Sept 12 with six rounds of seat allotment
Admissions to premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are all set to begin on September 12, this year, a day after results for the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE-Adv) is released. Nearly 1.6 lakh students have registered for JEE-Adv this year, and the exam will be conducted on Sunday, August 28. This year, JEE-Adv is being conducted by IIT-Bombay. The first seat allotment list is scheduled to be released on September 23 at 10am.
Donated organs give new lease of life to 7 at PGIMER
Organs of two deceased people gave a new lease of life to seven patients and restored the sight of four corneal blind patients at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research over the last two days. Families of both the deceased decided to donate the organs when the transplant coordinators raised the matter with them, thereby impacting eleven lives in all, nine in PGIMER, one in Delhi and one in Jaipur.
Despite heavy rain, CR, WR evade waterlogging on tracks
Mumbai: Despite incessant rain in the city this year, both Central and Western Railways managed to stay operational and did not face waterlogging on tracks, according to officials. The railway officials credit this to taking preventive measures like special micro tunnelling, building culverts and desilting work before the monsoon. There were no instances of waterlogging on tracks and the railway lines also did not face any major disruptions, added officials.
State govt launches week-long drive against drugs, illicit liquor
The state government launched a week-long drive to curb sale and supply of illegal drugs and liquor across the state. In a press statement issued by the home department of the state, the officials said they have issued an order to carry out a comprehensive drive against illegal drugs and liquor till August 31. The action taken under the drive will be examined by a high-level committee on daily basis, said the press release.
