Now, Sri Anna Prasadam at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Carrying forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign to promote millets, women self-help groups (WSHGs) have started making Sri Anna Prasadam (offering) for the Kashi Vishwanath (KV) temple. Millit ladoos or sri anna prasadam now at KV temple (Pic is for representation only)

On the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi United Nations has declared 2023 as the International Year of millets (jowar, bajra, ragi). Modi has named the cereal as ‘Sri Anna’. The Sri Anna Prasadam, made using millets, jaggery, sesame, cashew, almond, pure ghee and khoya, is now available for devotees at the KV Temple.

This Sri Anna Prasadam is offered to the lord at the KV temple. At the instruction of UP government, the sale of ‘Sri Anna Prasadam’ has commenced at KV temple, according to a government press release.

Self-help group president Sunita Jaiswal, who makes Sri Anna Prasadam said: “The prasad is being made from millet, jaggery, sesame, cashew, almond, pure ghee, and khoya. Currently, packets of 100 and 200 gms of laddoos are available for sale in the form of prasad in the temple.”

Chief Development Officer Himanshu Nagpal said that the price of Sri Anna Prasadam has been kept equal to the ‘prasad’ that was being sold.

“Special care has been taken to ensure its quality and quantity. These women are associated with National Rural Livelihood mission (NRLM),” he said