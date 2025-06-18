Odisha: 21 dead, over 1,700 sick from diarrhoea, cholera outbreak

The Odisha government on Tuesday put all 30 districts on high alert and intensified containment measures as the death toll from diarrhoea and cholera outbreak rose to 21, with over 1,700 falling sick in at least 7 districts. Contaminated water is one of the primary reasons for the spread of cholera. (Sanjeev Verma/HT File Photo)

While over 1,300 people of the 1,700 infected have recovered, state health secretary Aswathy S said the government is not taking any chances and ensuring that disinfection of drinking water sources continues across the state.

“We’re in constant touch with a central team, which maintains that the outbreak does not yet qualify as an epidemic. But we are taking no chances and disinfecting all water sources, including in the 25 districts not currently identified as hotspots. A door-to-door awareness campaign by ASHA and Anganwadi workers is also underway in rural areas and will remain active for the next seven days,” Aswathy said.

Health officials said of the total samples tested, cholera bacteria (Vibrio cholerae) was found in 10% of the samples, with most of the cholera cases reported from Jajpur district where the outbreak began soon after people attended a wedding ceremony where over 2,500 had dinner. In Jajpur, the district administration has ordered closure of eateries and hotels in the worst-affected areas of the district for two weeks as a preventive measure and closed ice-cream factories, packaged water units besides fish and chicken outlets during the period. The officials also urged residents to refrain from attending or organising mass gatherings such as weddings, birthday parties, or community feasts. People were advised to avoid stale food, consume only freshly-cooked meals, and drink boiled water. The use of halogen tablets and bleaching powder for water purification was also recommended.

A 14-member central team has been in Odisha since Sunday to assess the situation on the ground. The team is visiting affected areas to strengthen coordination among various departmental teams and ensure effective implementation of diarrhoea control measures.

“There is no cholera outbreak in Jajpur district, it is endemic with just a little surge in cases. We have seen an outbreak of diarrhoeal diseases. We have given suggestions to the state on water safety, food safety, maintenance of personal hygiene and awareness creation,” said Shibani Lahiri, a member of the central team.

Odisha last saw a cholera outbreak in December 2023 in Rourkela town where 11 people died and more than 1,800 people were hospitalised. Similarly, in Rayagada district, an outbreak was reported between July and November 2022, with 10 deaths and 414 cases.

Cholera has consistently made its presence known in Odisha over the past two and a half decades, making it a significant public health issue, particularly affecting the lower socio-economic groups in the southern regions of Odisha. Between 2011 and 2020, Odisha had 19 outbreaks of cholera. Districts such as Rayagada, Koraput, Kalahandi, and Nuapada are particularly susceptible, making cholera a prominent and pressing concern for public health authorities in the region.