News / Cities / Others / Odisha: 3 anti-Maoist force jawans injured in bomb blast during combing operation

Odisha: 3 anti-Maoist force jawans injured in bomb blast during combing operation

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 05, 2024 04:17 PM IST

Boudh superintendent of police Raj Prasad said the explosion took place when the jawans were conducting the combing operation on the Boudh-Kandhamal border

Three jawans of the elite anti-Maoist force – Special Operations Group (SOG) – sustained injuries in bomb blast in a forest on the Boudh-Kandhamal border of Odisha during a combing operation on Friday.

For representational purposes only. (PTI File Photo)

Boudh superintendent of police Raj Prasad said the explosion took place when the team of jawans were conducting a combing operation in the Batepanga forest on the Boudh-Kandhamal border. “The jawans have sustained minor injuries in the blast,” he said.

On December 24 last year, two jawans of the SOG sustained critical injuries after an improvised explosive device (IED), allegedly planted by Maoists, exploded in Kandhamal district.

The same month, an exchange of fire between Maoists and security forces took place during a combing operation in Nalikumbha forest under Manmunda police limits in Boudh district.

