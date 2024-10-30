Odisha: 5 killed, 4 injured as nomadic groups clash in Sundargarh

At least five people, including three women, were killed after two nomadic groups clased in Sundargarh district of Odisha on Tuesday night over alleged extramarital affairs. Representational image.

Police officials said a nomadic group from Maharashtra’s Wardha district was staying in Karamdihi area of the Odisha district for the last several months. They had set up their tents in the villages and sold household items made of iron.

“A man named Abinash Pawar, who belonged to the Maharashtra group, stayed with his wife and son there. A few months ago, Pawar’s wife had an extramarital affair and eloped with her paramour. Pawar then brought home a woman from another nomadic group, resulting in a rift between the two groups. On Tuesday night, Pawar’s group was asleep when the other group allegedly attacked them with sharp-edged weapons and killed five people. Pawar, a woman and two other children were critically injured,” said Brijesh Roy, deputy inspector general of police (western range).

After the attack, the attackers abducted Pawar’s second wife and two children before fleeing the spot.

The DIG said the police in neighbouring Jharsuguda and Sambalpur districts have been alerted to check bus stands, railway stations, and other places to trace the attackers. A forensics team has also been sent to collect evidence from the site of the clash.