Odisha announces 39 new urban local bodies

The Odisha government on Saturday announced that 34 new Notified Area Councils (NACs) in 20 districts while five NACs in four districts were upgraded into municipalities. There will now be 52 municipalities and 92 NACs. (Representative file photo)

The housing and urban development department said that Boudhgarh (Boudh), Karanjia (Mayurbhanj), Kantabanji (Bolangir), Chhatrapur and Aska (Ganjam) NACs will be upgraded to municipalities.

There were 5 municipal corporations, 47 municipalities & 63 NACs taking the total to 115 ULBs.

With Saturday’s announcement, there will be 52 municipalities and 92 NACs.

The newly formed NACs are Pallahara and Chhendipada of Angul district, Basta and Simulia of Balasore district, Paikamal and Bheden of Bargarh district, Agarpada of Bhadrak district, Belapada and Saintala of Bolangir district, Binjharpur, Jaraka, Chandikhole and Panikoili of Jajpur district and Jaypatana of Kalahandi district.

Similarly, Raikia of Kandhamal district, Borigumma of Koraput district, Sinapali of Nuapada district, Chandili, Muniguda and Bisamcuttack of Rayagada district, Dunguripali of Subarnapur district, Bonai of Sundargarh district, Sheragarh and Kukudakhandi of Ganjam district, Kantilo of Nayagarh district, Tangi and Begunia of Khordha district, Salepur, Badamba, Narasinghapur and Niali of Cuttack district, Betanati of Mayurbhanj district, Parjang of Dhenkanal district and Kantamal of Boudh district have been announced as NACs.