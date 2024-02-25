 Odisha announces 39 new urban local bodies - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Other Cities / Odisha announces 39 new urban local bodies

Odisha announces 39 new urban local bodies

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 25, 2024 09:26 AM IST

Boudhgarh (Boudh), Karanjia (Mayurbhanj), Kantabanji (Bolangir), Chhatrapur and Aska (Ganjam) NACs will be upgraded to municipalities

The Odisha government on Saturday announced that 34 new Notified Area Councils (NACs) in 20 districts while five NACs in four districts were upgraded into municipalities.

There will now be 52 municipalities and 92 NACs. (Representative file photo)
There will now be 52 municipalities and 92 NACs. (Representative file photo)

The housing and urban development department said that Boudhgarh (Boudh), Karanjia (Mayurbhanj), Kantabanji (Bolangir), Chhatrapur and Aska (Ganjam) NACs will be upgraded to municipalities.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

There were 5 municipal corporations, 47 municipalities & 63 NACs taking the total to 115 ULBs.

With Saturday’s announcement, there will be 52 municipalities and 92 NACs.

Also Read: Will complete urban polls with 33% quota for women by Apr 31: Nagaland Govt to SC

The newly formed NACs are Pallahara and Chhendipada of Angul district, Basta and Simulia of Balasore district, Paikamal and Bheden of Bargarh district, Agarpada of Bhadrak district, Belapada and Saintala of Bolangir district, Binjharpur, Jaraka, Chandikhole and Panikoili of Jajpur district and Jaypatana of Kalahandi district.

Similarly, Raikia of Kandhamal district, Borigumma of Koraput district, Sinapali of Nuapada district, Chandili, Muniguda and Bisamcuttack of Rayagada district, Dunguripali of Subarnapur district, Bonai of Sundargarh district, Sheragarh and Kukudakhandi of Ganjam district, Kantilo of Nayagarh district, Tangi and Begunia of Khordha district, Salepur, Badamba, Narasinghapur and Niali of Cuttack district, Betanati of Mayurbhanj district, Parjang of Dhenkanal district and Kantamal of Boudh district have been announced as NACs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On