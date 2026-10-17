Strong education system important to realise ‘Viksit Bharat’ dream: Brajesh Pathak

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said on Saturday that teachers’ suggestions and views are always important because they pave the way for a stronger nation. He added that a strong education system is crucial for realising the dream of ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India). UP deputy CM Brajesh Pathak addressing a meeting of teachers in Aligarh on October 17 ahead of the October 23 MLC polls. (HT photo)

He also said respecting the teaching profession, safeguarding teachers’ rights, and strengthening the education system are the topmost priorities of the BJP government.

“Teachers are the biggest assets for any nation as they shape the future of the youth to ensure a stronger nation. Only teacher can contribute to make education system more effective, qualitative and useful for society,” Pathak said while addressing a meeting of teachers in Aligarh ahead of Agra region graduate/teachers’ MLC polls scheduled for October 23.

“To realise the dream of ‘Viksit Bharat’ as envisaged by PM Narendra Modi, the youth are to play a major role and this makes the role of teachers important as they impart education, guide students and make them cultured,” he added.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party, Pathak said Uttar Pradesh had become a ‘Bimaru’ state under the SP rule where repeated riots used to break out. He also said before 2017, education, health and law and order were at their worst in the state.

“Goon and mafia elements had full freedom during the SP regime which encouraged them to encroach land. Those in UP faced an identity crisis while visiting other states. Parents used to get worried if their daughters returned home late and girls avoided moving out of their places after 5pm,” the deputy CM added.

“Only Saifai and Etawah used to get electricity supply while other parts of the state remained plunged in darkness. Infrastructure was a neglected subject and roads were full of potholes while industrialists were migrating to other states,” Pathak said.

“Riots, which used to affect our festivals, ended after the BJP came to power in 2017. It will win the 2027 assembly polls in UP and the 2029 Lok Sabha elections,” he added.