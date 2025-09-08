Search
Mon, Sept 08, 2025
Odisha: Body of missing Chinese sailor at Paradip port fished out of water

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Updated on: Sept 08, 2025 11:54 am IST

A joint team of the Coast Guard, NDRF, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force, state marine police, scuba divers and CISF had launched the search operation.

The body of a 21-year-old Chinese sailor, who had gone missing after an accidental fall into the sea from a ship in Odisha’s Paradip Port, has been fished out, officials said.

Representational image.
Smruti Ranjan Kar, additional superintendent of police of Paradip, said the body of sailor Zhang Tai, who had gone missing after accidentally falling from a cargo ship on Thursday was found on Sunday. “He was setting a ladder of the ship MV Lucky Dragon carrying pig iron that had berthed at the Paradip International Cargo Terminal,” Kar said.

“After unloading the cargo, the ship was preparing to depart. Tai fell into the water while untying the ship’s ladder,” the police said. A Bangladeshi sailor had jumped into the sea to rescue him, but could not succeed, he said.

