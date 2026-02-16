Bhubaneswar, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced a ₹330 crore package to revive the Ekamra beautification and modernisation project at Shree Lingaraj temple in the state capital Bhubaneswar. Odisha CM announces ₹330 cr package to revive Ekamra beautification project at Lingaraj temple

The Ekamra Kshetra Amenities and Monument Revival Action project was launched by the previous BJD government in 2019, but the work got stalled during the COVID pandemic.

Majhi, while attending the 'Maha Shivaratri' festival at the 11th- century shrine here on Sunday night, said, "The Ekamra Kshetra will be developed at an investment of ₹330 crore."

Ekamra Kshetra refers to the abode of Lord Shiva at Lingaraj temple, which is one of the oldest temples in Odisha.

Noting that Puri's Jagannath temple and Bhubaneswar's Lingaraj temple are the two main centres of Odia spirituality, the CM said the state government is striving to boost spiritual tourism in the state.

"In the first phase of the Ekamra project, work worth ₹180 crore would soon start for the development and beautification of Ekamra Kshetra. In the second phase, an interpretation centre will be established along with peripheral development work at an investment of ₹150 crore," the chief minister said.

Earlier, Law and Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the Revival Action project at the Lingaraj temple will be completed by March 2027.

He said the agency, which was executing the work, had been disengaged as they didn't want to continue.

The previous BJD government had in 2019 planned the Ekamra Kshetra Amenities and Monuments Revival Action Plan, better known as the Ekamra project.

The minister said that under the revived project, a large statue of Lord Shiva and an interpretation centre would be constructed. Besides, Bindu Sagar tank located near the temple will be redeveloped as a heritage lake.

"We are making efforts to complete the project by the end of the 2026-27 financial year," he said.

While attending a programme organised by Ekamra Cultural Publishing House on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, the chief minister felicitated renowned singer Nitin Mukesh and artistes from outside the state, including individuals who have made significant contributions in various fields.

