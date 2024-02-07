Odisha EOW busts fake pan-India drug courier scam; one arrested

Bhubaneshwar: The Odisha Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) busted a pan-India drug courier fraud and arrested one person in connection, officials said on Wednesday. (Representative Photo)

EOW inspector general (IG) Jai Narayan Pankaj said his team arrested one Rajat Kumar of Haryana from Himachal Pradesh based on a complaint filed by Ratna Tripathy, a Bhubaneswar-based journalist after she was allegedly ripped off by a gang of cyber crooks posing as delivery courier staff and officials of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Police the incident took place in July last year. The cyber fraudsters, posing as courier staff and NCB officials, ripped her off of Rs.1.5 lakh.

The IG said that Kumar is not the main accused, however, they have got details of the people who are running the scam sitting in Dubai.

The amount deposited by the journalist landed in mule accounts of Jagdamba Enterprises in Punjab run by Kumar which was then transferred to other bank accounts, he said.

“The money was being routed through Kumar’s accounts to several other accounts. EOW has got vital clues about the masterminds of this scam and the fraudsters sitting in Dubai. Efforts are on to arrest them. So far 17 incriminating bank accounts have been frozen in this case,” the IG said.

It was also found that the scammers, in just a span of 2-3 days, extorted Rs.5.58 crores from several victims across the country using one single account, officials said. However, the money was further transferred to different mule accounts and ultimately a major chunk of this amount was withdrawn in Dubai.