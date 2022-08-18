Odisha floods: CM Patnaik to undertake aerial survey of four affected districts
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik will undertake an aerial survey of four flood-affected districts on Thursday as the state witnessed its biggest-ever flood in a decade that displaced over 5 lakh people in 1700 villages and 10 urban local bodies.
Special relief commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena said Patnaik will undertake chopper survey of the affected districts of Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara where floods in Mahanadi and its distributaries have wreaked havoc. More than 5 lakh people in the state have been affected of which half are still marooned in their respective homes, Jena said.
“The government has set up free kitchens for over 60,000 people. Drinking water pouches are being provided. An adequate stock of polythene sheets has been mobilised to shelter people. Besides, administrations of the affected districts are providing cattle feed for livestock evacuated from submerged areas. Mini mineral water plants have been installed in Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Kendrapada and Cuttack districts,” said the SRC.
Also Read: Odisha floods: 4 pilgrims rescued in Cuttack
After the maximum amount of floodwater discharged by Hirakud dam passed through the rivers in Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Cuttack on late Wednesday night, the flood situation is gradually improving.
“Water levels in many major rivers in these districts are ebbing,” said an official in one of the affected districts.
Jena said floodwater has caused major breaches at six places in various distributaries of Mahanadi.
“Though water level has started receding, the amount of water passing through the Mahanadi river system is large enough to cause damage. We have pressed NDRF, ODRAF and fire services personnel to rescue the marooned people,” he said, adding that local authorities have been asked to use schools, colleges, kalyan mandaps as shelter houses.
In Bhubaneswar, the flood in Daya river, a distributary of Mahanadi, flooded the suburbs of Sundarpada and Pradhan Sahi with people in several high-rises rescued by fire services and ODRAF personnel.
Meanwhile, officials said a low pressure area formed over northeast and adjoining areas of eastcentral Bay of Bengal on Thursday might bring rainfall to the districts of Bhadrak, Keonjhar and Jajpur over the next 1-2 days and may cause a flood in the Baitarani river basin.
State BJP chief Sameer Mohanty alleged that the lackadaisical attitude of the government in reinforcing the river embankments caused several breaches.
“The safety review of river embankments has been pending for three years, as a result we are left with submerged roads and inundated villages. The state government has completely neglected the Mahanadi over the last 22 years. The Odisha government only believes in blowing its own trumpet but the actual benefits elude the common man,” he added.
-
CCTV footage shows man shooting Bihar girl, cops suspect 'love affair fallout'
In a shocking incident, the daughter of a vegetable vendor was shot in the neck on Wednesday in Patna near a busy road. The attack took place at the Indrapuri area. The girl is said to be critical and undergoing treatment in a private hospital. Cops suspect that the attack was a fallout of a love affair, news agency ANI reported. Seconds later, the girl enters the frame in a pink attire.
-
Chhattisgarh: BJP appoints MLA Narayan Chandel as new legislative party leader
Chhattisgarh Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday appointed its three-time MLA Narayan Chandel as the new legislative party leader in the state assembly, replacing Dharamlal Kaushik. Both Chandel (57) and Kaushik (64) were from Other Backward Class community, which comprises about 45% of the state's population. The decision was taken in a meeting of MLAs on Wednesday afternoon in which in-charge D Purandeswari was also present.
-
Madhya Pradesh man, 3 daughters found dead on railway track
A 35-year-old man and his three daughters, aged between seven and 12, were found dead on a railway track at Naikhedi in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. Government railway police officer RS Mahajan said that the man left home on a motorbike on Wednesday morning to drop his three daughters to school. “...around 9.30am, their bodies were found on the railway track. Packets of snacks and school bags were also found.”
-
In Gujarat, ATS recovers 225kg of mephedrone worth ₹1,125cr; six detained
In a major drug haul, Gujarat's anti-terrorist squad officials seized 225kg of mephedrone worth ₹1,125crore, during a raid at an under-construction factory near Vadodara city on Tuesday and detained six people in connection with the matter. The factory in Vadodara is owned by Surat-based Mahesh Vaishnav and Vadodara-based Piyush Patel, said superintendent of police, Sunil Joshi, Gujarat ATS. The plant in Bharuch is owned by Rakesh Makani, Vijay Vasoya and Dilip Vaghasia, he added.
-
Bengaluru civic body bars sale of meat, animal killing on Janmashtami
The Bengaluru civic body on Wednesday issued an order prohibiting animal slaughter and sale of meat on Krishna Janmashtami on August 19 (Friday). This year's Janmashtami will be the 5,249th birth anniversary of Lord Krishna and will be celebrated between August 18 - 19 as Krishna was born at midnight.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics